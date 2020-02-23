Ryan Newman reveals he suffered a head injury during fiery crash at Daytona 500

We still don't know too many details about the harrowing Daytona 500 wreck that sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital, but we do now know that Newman suffered a head injury during the crash. Newman confirmed that piece of information in a written statement over the weekend.

"I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I'm currently being treated," Newman said. "The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days."

Newman, 42, was hospitalized after a scary accident during the final lap of Monday's season-opening race at Daytona. While leading the race in the final stretch, Newman was bumped from behind and sent into the wall before another driver collided with the driver's side of the Newman's vehicle, sending Newman's No. 6 car airborne before it came crashing to a halt upside-down on the side of the track.

The car briefly caught on fire before it was extinguished and Newman was extracted from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and kept there until Wednesday, when he went home with his family.

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Now on the mend, Newman is hoping to return to the driver's seat soon. His streak of 649 consecutive starts dating back to 2002 comes to an end on Sunday as Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"I have spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the No. 6 car will be waiting and ready for my return," Newman wrote in his statement. "I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford."

If and when he is able to return, Newman will supposedly reveal more details about his experience during the wreck, as well as further information about the resulting injuries.