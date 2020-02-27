Ryan Newman visits Roush Fenway Racing shop for first time since Daytona 500 crash, gets standing ovation

After a terrifying crash at the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital under his own power last week. One of the first visits he made now that he has been given a relatively clean bill of health was to his Roush Fenway Racing team. On Wednesday, Newman got a standing ovation when he showed up to the facility. He seemed elated to be back with colleagues, who took photos with him to celebrate the occasion.

So we had a special visitor today. Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all! #RFRDriven 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/e4J6OShWJK — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 26, 2020

The RFR president, Steve Newmark, tweeted, "Just a good day," in reference to Newman's visit.

Just a good day. https://t.co/sPZD14YJfV — Steve Newmark (@NewmarkRFR) February 26, 2020

Wednesday marked just nine days since the crash that left Newman trapped in his car on the track. He is already back making stops to his favorite places. One day prior to the RFR visit, Newman was able to go to another favorite place for "therapy," as he called it.

With Newman out, Ross Chastain is expected to take his spot and drive his car for the time being. There is no schedule on when he is expected to return to his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang, but he is still keeping himself surrounded by the racing world.