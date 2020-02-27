Ryan Newman visits Roush Fenway Racing shop for first time since Daytona 500 crash, gets standing ovation
The trip to the shop came just nine days after the crash at the Daytona 500
After a terrifying crash at the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital under his own power last week. One of the first visits he made now that he has been given a relatively clean bill of health was to his Roush Fenway Racing team. On Wednesday, Newman got a standing ovation when he showed up to the facility. He seemed elated to be back with colleagues, who took photos with him to celebrate the occasion.
The RFR president, Steve Newmark, tweeted, "Just a good day," in reference to Newman's visit.
Wednesday marked just nine days since the crash that left Newman trapped in his car on the track. He is already back making stops to his favorite places. One day prior to the RFR visit, Newman was able to go to another favorite place for "therapy," as he called it.
With Newman out, Ross Chastain is expected to take his spot and drive his car for the time being. There is no schedule on when he is expected to return to his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang, but he is still keeping himself surrounded by the racing world.
