A security guard was arrested and now faces assault and battery charges after an incident involving a wheelchair-bound racer following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, according to The Press Democrat. The incident involved sprint car racer Chase Johnson, who was paralyzed after suffering multiple vertebrae fractures in a crash at Silver Dollar Speedway last August.

According to a now-deleted post from Chase Johnson Racing's Facebook page, Johnson and his wife had been leaving the racetrack to head back to their truck in the handicap parking lot, which was located in a different area than the track's standard parking lots, and had been instructed by a security guard at the top of pit road to go down to the exit of the pit road area towards turn 11. Upon reaching that area, another security guard stopped them and claimed they needed to show credentials to exit, at which point they presented the proper credentials.

Despite displaying their credentials and others with the same credentials being allowed to pass through, the security guard began arguing with the Johnsons, rejecting explanations about the difference in parking lots as well as requests to contact his supervisor. The confrontation eventually resulted in the security guard shoving Johnson in the chest, causing his wheelchair to flip over and his head to hit the concrete, causing him to lose consciousness for approximately 15 seconds.

Johnson was taken to Sonoma's infield care center before being transported to a Santa Rosa hospital, where he remained until early Monday morning. The security guard, identified as 27-year old Alexander Rosiles, was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. local time following the incident and charged with assault and battery. Rosiles, who appeared before Sonoma County Superior Court on Tuesday, is in custody on a $35,000 bail and has been accused by prosecutors of being in violation of the terms of a previous assault conviction.

Johnson, a native of Penngrove, California, was an accomplished sprint car racer prior to his life-altering accident during last year's Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway. The accident came shortly after Johnson had made his debut in the High Limit Racing series owned by NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson.