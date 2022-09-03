Joey Logano won the pole for the Cook Out Southern 500 in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 29.181 seconds (168.521 MPH) in the final round of qualifying and then withstanding a final charge by Christopher Bell to claim the pole by nine one thousandths of a second. Logano's pole is his second of the 2022 season, both of which have come at Darlington -- Logano won the pole for the track's Goodyear 400 in May, which he went on to win.

In winning the pole for the Southern 500, Logano became the first driver to win the pole for both Darlington races in a single season since Sterling Marlin did so in 1992. Coincidentally, Marlin's sweep of Darlington's poles came with the same car number and manufacturer that Logano now drives -- Marlin drove the No. 22 Ford Thunderbird for NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson.

While eight playoff drivers qualified in the top 10, there was one playoff driver who did not get to make a qualifying run at all. Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying tech inspection three times, meaning that Suarez was disallowed from making a qualifying attempt and will have to serve a pass-through pit road penalty at the start of the race tomorrow.

Suarez has also had a crewmember ejected from the race weekend and has lost pit selection, as has B.J. McLeod whose car failed tech inspection twice.

Cook Out Southern 500 starting lineup