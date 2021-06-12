Tony Stewart is best known for his time in NASCAR, but he's also a racer who has experience with a variety of cars and surfaces. Now he's using his connections and experiences to launch a new all-star racing league. The Camping World SRX Series will bring 12 legendary drivers from different mediums together beginning on Saturday at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. The track opened in 1870 as a horse racing facility and converted to auto racing after WWII, and now the Superstar Racing Experience will run its first race on the iconic half-mile oval with the green flag dropping at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

In addition to being a co-founder of the SRX Series, Stewart will be one of the biggest draws in a star-studded field and he's listed at 5-2 in the latest SRX Series at Stafford odds. However, Helio Castroneves is listed as the 2-1 favorite as he's fresh off his historic fourth Indy 500 win as a 46-year-old just last month. Before scouring the Camping World SRX Series at Stafford starting lineup and making any Superstar Racing Experience predictions, be sure to see the latest SRX Series at Stafford picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model has had some serious success in NASCAR and began the 2020 season by paying out big, picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

In the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in seven of the last 13 races. And in April, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model was also high on eventual winner Alex Bowman at Dover in May. Anyone who has followed its lead on those picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the SRX Series race at Stafford Motor Speedway 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected SRX Series at Stafford leaderboard.

Top Camping World SRX Series at Stafford predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Tony Kanaan, even though he's an 8-1 long shot in the latest SRX Series at Stafford odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Kanaan is an open-wheel racing legend best known for his IndyCar Championship in 2004 and winning the Indy 500 in 2013.

Kanaan has 16 career wins and 72 podium finishes in IndyCar, and at 46, he's still running a part-time IndyCar schedule in the No. 48 Dallara Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. Though he doesn't have a ton of stock car racing experience, Kanaan did briefly flirt with the idea of jumping to NASCAR, so he should be eager to prove that his skills as a driver translate in the SRX Series.

And a massive shocker: Helio Castroneves, the favorite at 2-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded Superstar Racing Experience field. The 46-year-old Brazilian is coming off his record-tying fourth Indy 500 victory last month and he's an esteemed 25-time IndyCar winner with 84 podium finishes in 21 seasons.

However, prior to the win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Castroneves had only run seven IndyCar races in the previous three seasons and his past experience running in all-star events with stars from different racing mediums haven't been a success. Castroneves only managed three top-five finishes in 16 IROC races in the 2000s and his price has simply been driven too low by the unexpected victory at Indy.

How to make SRX Series at Stafford picks

The model is also targeting another long shot to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's Camping World SRX Series picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the inaugural Camping World SRX Series race at Stafford? And which long shot stuns in the SRX Series debut? Check out the latest SRX Series at Stafford odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected SRX Series at Stafford leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

SRX Series at Stafford odds (via SportsLine)

Helio Castroneves +200

Tony Stewart +250

Greg Biffle +400

Marco Andretti +500

Doug Coby +500

Ernie Francis Jr. +600

Tony Kanaan +800

Paul Tracy +800

Michael Waltrip +1000

Bobby Labonte +1200

Bill Elliott +1200

Willy T. Ribbs +2000