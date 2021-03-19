NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and drag racer Leah Pruett are engaged and the couple celebrated the major moment by sharing the news with fans and showing off the engagement ring on social media. They both posted a series of photos, appropriately with cars in the background, confirming the news.

Stewart took to Instagram on Thursday night writing, "So excited to spend the rest of my life with a truly amazing woman. She's motivated, hard working, funny as hell, and as dedicated to her sport as anyone I've ever known. Love you babe."

Pruett also posted a series of photos and made some jokes about racing in her caption.

"Thought no better time to share our engagement than right now, after the Tour De Florida clutch dust settled .... Checking out hot rods and cruising the Havasu strip with my husband to be @tsrsmoke," she wrote. "The undeniable level of love, happiness, and soulfulness we have together is monumental. He might run in circles, but is the straightest shooter and the salt of this earth... looking forward to a lifetime of sunrises and sunsets that the Lord has gifted us together. Love you babe!"

Stewart, 49, and Pruett, 32, met in 2019 and began officially dating in 2020. The two got engaged right around their one year anniversary.

Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, while Pruett has 11 total NHRA wins.