Tony Stewart is planning to drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart announced Wednesday that he plans to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 28th time in his career. This isn't intended to just be a joyride for the 48-year-old, he's actually set to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

"Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can't think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend," Stewart told the Associated Press. "The date is already circled on my calendar."

Stewart won the Brickyard 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series twice (2005, 2007) and is a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. His career at the track includes 18 Brickyard 400s in NASCAR, five Indianapolis 500s in IndyCar and four IROC Series races.

As for the bigger picture, this would also be the 95th start of his Xfinity Series career, as well as his first since winning the 2013 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. His participation in the July 4 race will be his first NASCAR start since the 2016 Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Stewart has eight road course wins in his career, behind only Jeff Gordon, and 49 career victories -- with the final one coming in 2016 at Sonoma Raceway in California. He retired after the 2016 season, but he says he constantly gets told that fans miss seeing him race.

"People sometimes say, 'We miss seeing you behind the wheel,' and I'm like, 'Well, you've just got to go to different places now,'" Stewart told the AP. "I'm racing 100 times a year in a sprint car, but seeing some of these road-course races - especially the Roval at Charlotte - piqued my interest a bit. ... All of it has led me back to the place I've always called home - Indy."