There could be another Harvick in the Cup Series in the near future, as Toyota Racing Development has signed 13-year-old Keelan Harvick to a long-term deal. Keelan is the son of Kevin Harvick, the recently-retired NASCAR legend who is tied for 10th on the all-time win list with 60.

An interesting facet of this story is that the Harvick family has never been connected to Toyota at the NASCAR level. Kevin raced a Chevrolet during his 13 seasons with Richard Childress Racing, then switched to Ford for his final 10 seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The Associated Press reported that the young Harvick had previously been pursuing a racing career in Europe. But now, he's all-in on following in his father's footsteps.

"My main goal is to be just like my Dad and just try to make it to the Cup Series," Keelan told the AP.

Keelan appears to be a racing prodigy. He was the 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion, and reportedly became the youngest-ever winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway, and at Florence Motor Speedway's Icebreaker.

"Everyone at Toyota and TRD are excited to welcome Keelan into the Toyota Racing family," said Tyler Gibbs, president of Toyota Racing Development, USA, in a statement. "Keelan has proven himself on-track, and despite his young age, has continued to be wise beyond his years with his professionalism and work ethic off of it.

"TRD is thrilled to partner with Keelan and his family as Keelan continues to develop his racing craft. We see a bright future ahead for him, and everyone at Toyota is proud to be part of his journey."

Keelan could become the next notable second-generation driver at the Cup level, joining Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland and John Hunter Nemechek.

Kevin, who last raced in the Cup Series in 2023, is a virtual lock for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Following the tragic passing of Dale Earnhardt in 2001, Kevin was called up to replace the most famous driver of all time, and won Rookie of the Year that season. Kevin won the Daytona 500 in 2007, finished first place in three Brickyard 400s and won the Cup Series Championship in 2014.