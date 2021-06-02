After two straight weeks of time trial qualifying, it's back to the reality of pandemic-era racing for the NASCAR Cup Series. On Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, the field is once again being set by NASCAR's qualifying metric, which has rewarded Hendrick Motorsports for their dominance last week.

On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma, awarding Kyle Larson the pole after his dominant performance in last week's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson leads a Hendrick 1-2-3 sweep of the top three starting positions, with Chase Elliott second and William Byron third, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Tyler Reddick.

Larson's starting from the pole is just one of the things he has to look forward to as NASCAR heads out west.

Sonoma is Larson's home track, as he hails from Elk Grove, Calif. in the greater Sacramento-area. Larson and the rest of the Cup Series field will visit Sonoma for the first time since 2019, as last year's race at the speedway was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the regulars of the Cup Series field, there are two notable drivers entered in Sunday's race: Camping World Truck Series regular Ben Rhodes will make his Cup debut driving the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports, while road course ringer Scott Heckert will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Below is the full starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350: