After two straight weeks of time trial qualifying, it's back to the reality of pandemic-era racing for the NASCAR Cup Series. On Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, the field is once again being set by NASCAR's qualifying metric, which has rewarded Hendrick Motorsports for their dominance last week.
On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma, awarding Kyle Larson the pole after his dominant performance in last week's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson leads a Hendrick 1-2-3 sweep of the top three starting positions, with Chase Elliott second and William Byron third, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Tyler Reddick.
Larson's starting from the pole is just one of the things he has to look forward to as NASCAR heads out west.
Sonoma is Larson's home track, as he hails from Elk Grove, Calif. in the greater Sacramento-area. Larson and the rest of the Cup Series field will visit Sonoma for the first time since 2019, as last year's race at the speedway was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the regulars of the Cup Series field, there are two notable drivers entered in Sunday's race: Camping World Truck Series regular Ben Rhodes will make his Cup debut driving the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports, while road course ringer Scott Heckert will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.
Below is the full starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350:
- #5 - Kyle Larson - Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet
- #9 - Chase Elliott - NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
- #24 - William Byron - Axalta Chevrolet
- #11 - Denny Hamlin - FedEx Express Toyota
- #18 - Kyle Busch - Sport Clips Toyota
- #3 - Austin Dillon - Chevrolet
- #48 - Alex Bowman - Ally Chevrolet
- #4 - Kevin Harvick - Busch Light #BeerOverWine Ford
- #2 - Brad Keselowski - America's Tire Ford
- #8 - Tyler Reddick - Chevrolet
- #12 - Ryan Blaney - Ford
- #17 - Chris Buescher - Fastenal Ford
- #22 - Joey Logano - Autotrader Ford
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - SunnyD Chevrolet
- #23 - Bubba Wallace - DoorDash Toyota
- #99 - Daniel Suarez - CommScope Chevrolet
- #21 - Matt DiBenedetto - Menards/Knauf Ford
- #43 - Erik Jones - Black Entrepreneur Initiative Chevrolet
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr. - Bass Pro Toyota
- #20 - Christopher Bell - Rheem/Smurfit Kappa Toyota
- #34 - Michael McDowell - Love's Travel Stops Ford
- #7 - Corey LaJoie - Nations Guard Chevrolet
- #41 - Cole Custer - Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Ford
- #6 - Ryan Newman - Guaranteed Rate Ford
- #14 - Chase Briscoe (R) - Ford Performance Racing School Ford
- #10 - Aric Almirola - Smithfield Ford
- #37 - Ryan Preece - Cottonelle Chevrolet
- #38 - Anthony Alfredo (R) - Ford
- #42 - Ross Chastain - Clover Chevrolet
- #1 - Kurt Busch - Monster Energy Chevrolet
- #77 - Ben Rhodes - Kaeding Performance Chevrolet
- #15 - James Davison - Chevrolet
- #00 - Quin Houff - 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey Chevrolet
- #53 - Garrett Smithley - Ford
- #78 - Scott Heckert - Surface Suncreen Ford
- #52 - Josh Bilicki - Ford
- #51 - Cody Ware - Nurtec ODT Chevrolet