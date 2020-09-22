Major NASCAR news dropped late Monday night when Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan announced they were forming a new team for 2021 with Bubba Wallace as their driver. Wallace called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and said he looks forward to what is to come with the team.
This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I’m grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020
🤘🏾
BW https://t.co/q5tCyiurpi
This move makes the six-time NBA Finals champion the first Black majority owner of a full-time race team in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 1970s. Jordan, who is also the Charlotte Hornets chairman, wrote in his statement that growing up in North Carolina made him a NASCAR fan. He added that the sport has struggled with diversity and the timing seemed right for him to grab the chance to be involved with racing.
Hamlin tweeted out Jordan's statement, along with a photo with the GOAT. He said deciding on a driver was easy.
Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy - it had to be @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/nIJv0X6ZOX— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 22, 2020
Hamlin will continue to race in the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and serves as a minority owner of the new team.
Earlier this month, Wallace announced he would be leaving Richard Petty Motorsports next season, but would be finishing out the year with them. Fellow NASCAR drivers, athletes from other sports and celebrities went to Twitter to congratulate the trio on their new racing adventure. Here are some of the best reactions:
Jeff Gordon approves.
Great news. Congratulations to all involved! Very cool to have Michael Jordan part of the sport as an owner with @DennyHamlin, and @BubbaWallace behind the wheel. Looking forward to 2021! https://t.co/hJBYHHBF2p— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) September 22, 2020
Two Bubbas is better than one.
Hey @dennyhamlin can I be apart of the race team?! Congrats to you, MJ and @BubbaWallace!! #Nascar #DreamTeam https://t.co/OVC2Q0AYhX— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) September 22, 2020
Bubba and Bubba sounds good..only if you bring a couple Richard Milles with you homie! 👀👀— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020
Appreciate it BW!! https://t.co/jMhs8bJmrw
Lewis Hamilton wrote, "This is huge."
Congrats to Michael and Denny and a massive congrats to @bubbawallace! This is huge 🙌🏾 https://t.co/sP85p9XJGY— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 22, 2020
David Ragan broke down the deal.
I think this a good deal for all.— David Ragan (@DavidRagan) September 22, 2020
A small team gets $$ injected
Bubba has a chance in a better car
Another driver has a shot in the 43
And to have a sports legend like MJ involved is icing on the cake.
Nascar needs another 2-3 deals like this https://t.co/KvwA9vJ7RQ
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted the goat emoji.
September 22, 2020
Ryan Eversley gave a shoutout to the haters.
Live look at @BubbaWallace thinking about the haters.. pic.twitter.com/tpmKY8Luwb— Ryan Eversley (@RyanEversley) September 22, 2020
Wallace also had a message for anyone who doubted him.
And they thought I was done after this year...— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020
Goodnight peeps!🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/s52aEU3woL
Bernard Pollard Jr. called the news "freaking awesome."
This is freaking awesome!!! Congrats @BubbaWallace !!!— Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) September 22, 2020
Actress Gabrielle Union even got in on the conversation.
Oh dip!!!! Love everything about this! https://t.co/X7ddfUFfLN— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 22, 2020
The first female Black tire changer in NASCAR is looking to join the team.
This is dope!!! If y’all looking for a tire changer, sign me up. I’m just saying🤷🏾♀️👀 https://t.co/jjgXlHn624— Brehanna Daniels (@Mindless_BMD) September 22, 2020