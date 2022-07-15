Ty Dillon announced Friday afternoon that he will not return to Petty GMS Racing in 2023, as the team will seek a new driver for their No. 42 Chevrolet at the end of the 2022 season. News of Dillon's impending departure from the team was shared via statements issued by both Dillon and the team.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS this year. However, at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I'm looking forward to what is next in the future," read Dillon's statement.

"We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMS," read the team statement. "As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to victory lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future."

News of Dillon's departure was accompanied by reports that the team already has a prime candidate in mind to replace him in 2023. According to multiple reports, NASCAR Xfinity Series star Noah Gragson is among Petty GMS' top targets to drive the No. 42 next season.

After racing part-time in 2021 following the shutdown of Germain Racing, Dillon signed to drive for GMS Racing's new Cup Series team last October before the team merged with Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS Racing. While Dillon has been fairly consistent this season and has finished inside the top 20 in 10 of 19 races so far, he has just one top 10 finish and currently sits 27th in points.

The younger of the Dillon brothers and the grandson of Richard Childress, Dillon told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports that he has initiated the process of beginning to search for a ride in 2023. One opportunity that could present itself to Dillon may be a return to the family team at Richard Childress Racing, but an opening there would not exist until the recently-announced departure of Tyler Reddick at the end of 2023.

"I never stop working. Obviously I don't want to get stuck licking your wounds about what's happened," Dillon said at New Hampshire. "I've already got some good things going. I'm excited for the future. I'm gonna work hard and see this as a bridge to the next opportunity.

"It may not be this year, it may not be next year, but I'm gonna win races and I'm gonna win a championship. I can promise you that, and I'm gonna keep working until I do."

Dillon has the most starts of any active full-time Cup driver who has not won a race. Dillon has 185 Cup starts to his name with a career-best finish of third at Talladega in 2020.