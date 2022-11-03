As defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes reported for his media day obligations on Thursday, he also decided to play the part of reporter for a moment. Jumping into a scrum surrounding Ty Gibbs, Rhodes posed a short but direct question to the Xfinity Series championship contender: "Are you walking on water?"

It was a playful, tongue-in-cheek moment that broke the tension of the young driver's media availability. But it also tapped into the situation that Gibbs has created for himself, and all of the scrutiny that comes with it.

Gibbs, the 20-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs and one of the Championship 4 in the Xfinity Series, has become public enemy No. 1 in NASCAR after spinning and crashing Brandon Jones -- his own teammate and a teammate who needed to win in order to make the Championship 4 himself -- to win last weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway. It was a move that few on pit road liked, even fewer in the grandstands enjoyed, and one that Gibbs seemed to handle with an air of defiance -- he seemed to revel in a chorus of boos as he climbed out of his car, and then made the odd misstep of comparing negative fan reaction toward him to the persecution of Jesus Christ in a radio interview.

But Thursday, it was though Gibbs had drank from his cup of suffering and tasted the bitterness of others' judgment. He spoke in a much more contrite tone, conceding that the way he raced Jones for the win was not a good look and expressing regret over the way the end of last Saturday's race played out.

"At JGR, we're all one big family. And for me to break that apart through my selfish actions, it really hurts me. Because I grew up there, and it's not cool," Gibbs said. "... Going back, if I could re-do it multiple times, I would. I've thought, I guess, this scenario over millions of times. And it's hard for me, because I have to live with it now.

"We could have had two JGR cars, I guess, in the Championship 4. And I took that out. I took 50% of Toyota's championship and JGR's championship away through my selfish actions. So I have to move forward and do the best I can to work and to fix these things."

In a 26-minute press conference, Gibbs said the things he needed to. He shared that he spoke with Brandon Jones and also went through Joe Gibbs Racing's shop apologizing to team members and employees. Gibbs talked about taking responsibility for his actions and also expressed regret over the Jesus comment, saying that it came out wrong.

The problem is, Gibbs has spoken in a similar tone before, but his penchant for driving aggressively and on the border of irresponsibly has continued to show up. Gibbs' run-in with Jones was hardly his first with another competitor, and his rap sheet includes an incident where he ran into Ty Dillon on pit road during a Cup race, endangering crew members working on another car. Gibbs was fined $75,000 by NASCAR for the incident.

Whatever Gibbs has done to upset others on track has done nothing for his reputation, as there are plenty -- including his competitors -- who have come to view him as an immature, pampered prince who doesn't hold himself accountable for his own actions.

Noah Gragson pulled no punches on Gibbs during his own media availability, openly admitting that he does not like his championship rival and saying that Gibbs lives in "Fantasy land".

"Wrecking the shit out of your teammate in a situation where you're already locked into the next round and you can get a company car into the Final Four, it's crazy to me," Gragson said. "... I have no clue, honestly, what goes on through his mind. Because goddamn, it'd be badass just to live in that kind of world where you just have no real consequences or anything."

Gibbs has heard what the perception of him is and understands how poor the optics of him celebrating his Martinsville win were. And although Gibbs says that he possesses the will to win, he stated he wanted to earn respect moving forward, and he knows that he must change his actions in order to get away from the image that he has now put out.

"I don't want to be known as a dirty race car driver, I don't want to be the one getting the boos," Gibbs said. "I want to be the one getting the cheers and be the one winning, but at the same time race clean."