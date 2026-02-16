Tyler Reddick (and owner Michael Jordan) victorious in Daytona 500; Jordan Stolz goes gold again
Plus the NBA's new All-Star Game format gets mixed reviews; and Top 30 MLB Draft prospects to watch
Good morning, everyone! Carter Bahns with you on this Monday with a recap of everything that went down over a star-studded sports weekend on the hardwood, asphalt, grass, ice and snow. The best and brightest in the NBA convened in Los Angeles for All-Star festivities, while Team USA picked up a few more medals in the Winter Olympics. Today's Olympic action is already underway. We also saw a thrilling start to the NASCAR season and witnessed another shakeup among college basketball's elites.
They don't always make weekends like this one in the dog days of winter.
Let's get into it.
🏁 Five things to know Monday
- Tyler Reddick wins Daytona 500 after wild final lap. Reddick, who represents 23XI Racing, gave team owner Michael Jordan his first Daytona 500 victory in thrilling fashion at NASCAR's season-opener. His victory marked just the fourth time in history of the "Great American Race" that the winner did not lead until the final lap. That last run around the track was a wild one. Carson Hocevar led at the white flag but spun out, opening the door for Chase Elliott, Zane Smith and Reddick to battle for first. Reddick made two passes and outran a collision behind him to secure the checkered flag.
- Jordan Stolz skated to another gold medal, and Team USA men's hockey cruised in two blowout wins. Stolz now has two gold medals in two events after setting an Olympic record with a 33.77-second run in the men's speed skating 500 meters. The breakout star's hunt for four medals continues in the 1500 meters and mass start. Team USA also continued its dominance on the hockey rink as the men's team rolled past Denmark in a comfortable 6-3 win on Saturday and crushed Germany in a 5-0 shutout on Sunday. The Americans finished the preliminary round undefeated at 3-0-0-0 and returns to action Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
- Anthony Edwards headlined NBA All-Star Weekend as MVP. The NBA debuted a new All-Star Game format, wherein the USA Stars won a three-team tournament against USA Stripes and Team World. Edwards scored 32 points across three 12-minute games to earn the MVP award, while Kawhi Leonard made the biggest single-game impression with a 31-point explosion in USA Stripes' Game 3 win. Earlier in the weekend, Damian Lillard made history with his third career 3-Point Contest title, Keshad Johnson won the Dunk Contest, Team Knicks won the Shooting Stars competition and VJ Edgecombe stole the show in the Rising Stars Challenge.
- Chris Paul announced his NBA retirement. What a career it was for CP3, who is out of the league, effective immediately, after the Raptors waived him. Paul penned a farewell message and announced that "this is it!" for his Hall of Fame-worthy, 21-year run as an elite point guard. While he retires without an NBA championship to his name, Paul will go down as one of the most clutch players in NBA history.
- Jerome Tang is out at Kansas State. The Wildcats fired the 2023 National Coach of the Year less than four days after he went viral for a postgame rant, according to Matt Norlander. While Tang led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight in Year 1, his win totals decreased each of the last three years and led to a disastrous 2025-26 campaign -- the program's third-worst by winning percentage in a quarter-century.
⚾ Do not miss this: MLB Draft rankings as college baseball season begins
College baseball is off and running. With the Road to Omaha underway, the best players in the country are set to showcase their talents en route to the College World Series and, later in the summer, the MLB Draft. Our baseball experts compiled a ranking of the top 30 draft prospects at the season's onset.
The White Sox will be on the clock when the draft opens in July, and with the No. 1 pick, they are widely expected to select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky. Here's what R.J. Anderson had to say about Cholowsky's profile as the headliner of the 2026 class:
- Anderson: "He offers a high floor thanks to a well-rounded game that could include five average or better tools at maturation. He's a surefire shortstop who hit .353/.480/.710 last season with 23 home runs and seven stolen bases, all the while walking more than he struck out (even during conference play)."
A few other names to know this college baseball season:
- No. 3: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia
- No. 4: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara
- No. 7: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
- No. 8: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU
- No. 9: Chris Hacopian, SS, Texas A&M
🏀 Arizona loses again while St. John's and Providence throw hands
Love was not in the air when St. John's and Providence squared off on Valentine's Day as six players received ejections after a massive brawl. The Friars' Duncan Powell sparked the altercation with a hard foul on Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins, and the Big East foes went at it from there. St. John's came out ahead, 79-69, but both teams are losers in our book for letting the game devolve into an ugly scuffle.
Here are a few other winners and losers from the weekend in college basketball:
- Winners: No Caleb Wilson, no problem for No. 11 North Carolina as the Tar Heels rolled to a 79-75 win over Pittsburgh in their first game without the star freshman. In the SEC, No. 14 Florida continued to round into form as a repeat national championship contender with a 92-83 win over No. 25 Kentucky.
- Losers: Undefeated entering the week, No. 1 Arizona suddenly rides a two-game losing streak after dropping a 78-74 thriller against No. 16 Texas Tech -- one in which Koa Peat sat the second half due to a lower body injury. No. 22 BYU also saw a critical player go down as Richie Saunders tore his ACL and is done for the season.
What does it all mean? Arizona slipped behind Duke on the No. 1 seed line in our latest bracketology, and the NCAA Tournament bubble is heavy on West Coast Conference teams in the wake of Santa Clara's narrow loss to No. 12 Gonzaga. Expect a new No. 1 team in today's AP Top 25 rankings refresh.
On the women's side, Mikayla Blakes' push for the National Player of the Year award in No. 5 Vanderbilt's statement win over No. 4 Texas headlines our biggest takeaways from the weekend.
😔 Team USA stars underwhelm at Winter Olympics
When it's all said and done, the United States will likely stand near the top of the medal count at the Milan Cortina Games. But instead of stars leading the way, breakout performances and strong team efforts have provided the nation's brightest moments. A few of the biggest names in Italy failed to reach the podium over the first week of competition.
The biggest stunner of them all was Ilia Malinin falling twice and backing out of multiple quads during his free skate routine. Everyone expected the coronation of an Olympic figure skating superstar, but Malinin instead finished eighth and admitted that he "blew it." A disappointing weekend continued Sunday when flag bearer Erin Jackson finished fifth in the women's speed skating 500-meter final and Mikaela Shiffrin fell to 0-for-2 in medal attempts -- and eight straight overall -- with an 11th-place finish in the giant slalom.
Those stars' struggles came on the heels of Lindsey Vonn's crash during the Olympics' opening weekend. Vonn's broken leg has already required three leg surgeries with another on the horizon. And then there was the controversial second-place finish for the ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates.
United States Figure Skating did not appeal the questionable ruling that led to Chock and Bates' silver medal, while the the International Skating Union defended the evaluation process after a French judge delivered an eyebrow-raising discrepancy between her scores for the American duo and the gold-medal winners Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron who hail from -- you guessed it -- France.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Zac Gallen will reportedly remain with the Diamondbacks on a one-year contract, while Nick Castellanos and the Padres also reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The Blue Jays and Astros completed a trade to headline the rest of this weekend's MLB transactions.
- Welcome to the FBS, Sacramento State. The Hornets will reportedly join the MAC as a football-only member starting this year.
- Stefon Diggs pleaded not guilty to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.
- With Klint Kubiak off to coach the Raiders, the Seahawks tabbed Brian Fleury, formerly of the 49ers, as their next offensive coordinator.
- Collin Morikawa claimed his first win on the PGA Tour since 2023 with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Former Juventus manager Igor Tuor will serve as Tottenham coach through the end of the season.
- Jordan Smith, the No. 2 prospect in the 2026 college basketball recruiting class, committed to Arkansas.
- Chelsea Gray won the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament.
- Cody Rhodes clinched his spot in the Elimination Chamber by defeating Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn on WWE Smackdown.
- Anthony Kim won his first golf tournament since 2010 at LIV Golf Adelaide.
- Inter Milan defeated Juventus, 3-2, and are hitting their stride ahead of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase.
- Adam Silver faced tough questions during NBA All-Star Weekend.
- LeBron James remains undecided about his NBA future beyond this season.
- Puerto Rico will be without several key players in the World Baseball Classic, but Bad Bunny attempted to help Carlos Correa secure eligibility.
- The NFL won its grievance against the NFLPA to bring the union's team report cards to an end.
- Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson wants to make his UFC debut on the White House card.
- New details in the Emmanuel Clase case allege that the pitcher participated in an illegal gambling scheme during a 2024 playoff game.
- A judge cleared the way for Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL to go to court.
- Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is out of prison on parole. He served nearly a year-long sentence after pleading no contest to charges stemming from a 2022 shooting.
