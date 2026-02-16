This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, everyone! Carter Bahns with you on this Monday with a recap of everything that went down over a star-studded sports weekend on the hardwood, asphalt, grass, ice and snow. The best and brightest in the NBA convened in Los Angeles for All-Star festivities, while Team USA picked up a few more medals in the Winter Olympics. Today's Olympic action is already underway. We also saw a thrilling start to the NASCAR season and witnessed another shakeup among college basketball's elites.

They don't always make weekends like this one in the dog days of winter.

Let's get into it.

🏁 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB Draft rankings as college baseball season begins

College baseball is off and running. With the Road to Omaha underway, the best players in the country are set to showcase their talents en route to the College World Series and, later in the summer, the MLB Draft. Our baseball experts compiled a ranking of the top 30 draft prospects at the season's onset.

The White Sox will be on the clock when the draft opens in July, and with the No. 1 pick, they are widely expected to select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky. Here's what R.J. Anderson had to say about Cholowsky's profile as the headliner of the 2026 class:

Anderson: "He offers a high floor thanks to a well-rounded game that could include five average or better tools at maturation. He's a surefire shortstop who hit .353/.480/.710 last season with 23 home runs and seven stolen bases, all the while walking more than he struck out (even during conference play)."

A few other names to know this college baseball season:

No. 3: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

OF, No. 4: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

RHP, No. 7: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

OF, No. 8: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU

OF, No. 9: Chris Hacopian, SS, Texas A&M

🏀 Arizona loses again while St. John's and Providence throw hands

Love was not in the air when St. John's and Providence squared off on Valentine's Day as six players received ejections after a massive brawl. The Friars' Duncan Powell sparked the altercation with a hard foul on Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins, and the Big East foes went at it from there. St. John's came out ahead, 79-69, but both teams are losers in our book for letting the game devolve into an ugly scuffle.

Here are a few other winners and losers from the weekend in college basketball:

Winners: No Caleb Wilson, no problem for No. 11 North Carolina as the Tar Heels rolled to a 79-75 win over Pittsburgh in their first game without the star freshman. In the SEC, No. 14 Florida continued to round into form as a repeat national championship contender with a 92-83 win over No. 25 Kentucky.

No no problem for No. 11 as the Tar Heels rolled to a 79-75 win over in their first game without the star freshman. In the SEC, No. 14 continued to round into form as a repeat national championship contender with a 92-83 win over No. 25 Losers: Undefeated entering the week, No. 1 Arizona suddenly rides a two-game losing streak after dropping a 78-74 thriller against No. 16 Texas Tech -- one in which Koa Peat sat the second half due to a lower body injury. No. 22 BYU also saw a critical player go down as Richie Saunders tore his ACL and is done for the season.

What does it all mean? Arizona slipped behind Duke on the No. 1 seed line in our latest bracketology, and the NCAA Tournament bubble is heavy on West Coast Conference teams in the wake of Santa Clara's narrow loss to No. 12 Gonzaga. Expect a new No. 1 team in today's AP Top 25 rankings refresh.

On the women's side, Mikayla Blakes' push for the National Player of the Year award in No. 5 Vanderbilt's statement win over No. 4 Texas headlines our biggest takeaways from the weekend.

😔 Team USA stars underwhelm at Winter Olympics

When it's all said and done, the United States will likely stand near the top of the medal count at the Milan Cortina Games. But instead of stars leading the way, breakout performances and strong team efforts have provided the nation's brightest moments. A few of the biggest names in Italy failed to reach the podium over the first week of competition.

The biggest stunner of them all was Ilia Malinin falling twice and backing out of multiple quads during his free skate routine. Everyone expected the coronation of an Olympic figure skating superstar, but Malinin instead finished eighth and admitted that he "blew it." A disappointing weekend continued Sunday when flag bearer Erin Jackson finished fifth in the women's speed skating 500-meter final and Mikaela Shiffrin fell to 0-for-2 in medal attempts -- and eight straight overall -- with an 11th-place finish in the giant slalom.

Those stars' struggles came on the heels of Lindsey Vonn's crash during the Olympics' opening weekend. Vonn's broken leg has already required three leg surgeries with another on the horizon. And then there was the controversial second-place finish for the ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

United States Figure Skating did not appeal the questionable ruling that led to Chock and Bates' silver medal, while the the International Skating Union defended the evaluation process after a French judge delivered an eyebrow-raising discrepancy between her scores for the American duo and the gold-medal winners Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron who hail from -- you guessed it -- France.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏅 Men's Bobsled: 2-Man, heats 1 and 2, 4 a.m. on Peacock

🏅 Women's Hockey, semifinal: United States vs. Sweden, 10:40 a.m. on NBC

🏅 Women's Bobsled: Monobob, heats 3 and 4, 1 p.m. on NBC

🏅 Women's Curling, round robin: United States vs. Italy, 1:05 p.m. on Peacock

🏅 Pairs' Figure Skating: Free skate, 2 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ FA Cup, fourth round: Brentford at Macclesfield FC, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 3 Houston at No. 5 Iowa State (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN