Watch NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway: Times, qualifying info, TV schedule, live stream, picks for Quaker State 400

One week after a wild, wreck-filled race at Daytona, NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway for another Saturday night race under the lights. The green flag is scheduled to fly at 7:30 p.m. as the sport's youth movement looks to follow last week's winner Erik Jones and secure their spot in the playoffs.

Out of the 'Big Three' of Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, only Truex and Busch have taken trips to Victory Lane in the Bluegrass State. All eyes will be on Brad Keselowski this weekend, who holds the track record for wins at the track, and is still seeking his first trip to Victory Lane this season. Matt Kenseth, another former winner, will be in the lineup this weekend but won't be able to clinch a spot in the playoffs due to his part-time status with Roush Fenway Racing.

How to watch the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Location: Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky

Date: Saturday

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (qualifying scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday)

Length: 267 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBCSN

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV

Kentucky Keselowski

All eyes will be on the Team Penske veteran this Saturday night. There have been seven NASCAR Cup Series races at Kentucky and Keselowski has won three of them. It was a rough outing for the 2012 Cup champion at Daytona, crashing out early for a finishing position of 36th.

Keselowski hasn't only seen success at the highest level, but he also owns three Xfinity Series wins at Kentucky as well. There's really no way to beat around the bush, this is Keselowski's track and one that many will be expecting him to win at this weekend.

Despite his incredible track record, Keselowski isn't even close to the favorite for this weekend's race. Harvick leads the way at 5-2 followed by Truex at 3-1, Kyle Busch at 13-4 and Kyle Larson at 19-4. Keselowski, along with Clint Bowyer are listed at 16-1 according to VegasInsider.com.

Young guns look to continue momentum

All the talk prior to last week was about young drivers winning this season, and Jones certainly broke the ice by passing veteran Truex for his first career win at Daytona. Now, Jones -- who finished sixth here last season -- will look to continue momentum as others hope to join him in Victory Lane.

One of those drivers, Chase Elliott is a strong candidate to win next. The four-year Cup veteran has finished as high as third in two starts at Kentucky. His teammate Alex Bowman picked up a top-five finish in the Xfinity Series back in 2013 and rookie William Byron won here in the Truck Series in 2016.

In addition to the Hendrick drivers, Ryan Blaney has also won at Kentucky in the Xfinity Series. He already has one career win, coming at Pocono last season, but remains winless on the season. His good friend off the track, Bubba Wallace is pursuing his first career trip to Victory Lane this weekend. He'll have a good shot, after finishing in the top 10 four times in the Xfinity Series in four races.

Two-straight for Truex?

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the No. 78 team after Truex tied his career high at Daytona with a second-place finish. Now, he returns to a track where he won last season in Kentucky. Truex already has three wins on the season, which is more than he had at this point last season, and hopes to add on as he pursues a second-straight Cup Series championship.

We mentioned it earlier, but Vegas is showing massive amounts of respect for Truex, listing him just behind the favorite Harvick at 3-1. He has all the momentum in the world, having finished in the top five seven times in his last eight races. There's no reason to believe he won't duplicate that production this week.

Our pick: Brad Keselowski

While it was so tempting to pick Truex this week, we have to stick with Keselowski. The No. 2 team knows what's at stake here with the Big Three dominating week after week, and chances to clinch a spot in the playoffs come few and far between.

This may very well be Keselowski's strongest chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a win, rather than relying on securing his spot on merit. If you're a betting person, we'd highly suggest taking him at 16-1, where a $20 wager would win you $320.