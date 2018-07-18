Watch NASCAR at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Times, qualifying info, TV schedule, live stream, picks

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday afternoon. Green flag is scheduled to fly at 2 p.m. ET as drivers look to secure and add playoff points ahead of the quickly-approaching Round of 16 in September.

Martin Truex Jr. is coming off his fourth win of the season at Kentucky, and will be looking to tie Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch for the series lead in wins this weekend. In addition to "The Big Three," Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Erik Jones have also secured their spots in the playoffs by making their own trips to Victory Lane.

There are plenty of drivers with a shot to secure their spot in the postseason this weekend that haven't done so already. We'll get to them, as well as our pick, in just a moment.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 22nd

Time: 2 p.m. ET (qualifying set for Friday at 4:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Length: 301 laps/301 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 301

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Truex looks to continue momentum

Getty Images

Truex certainly looked like the driver who won the 2017 Cup Series championship last week at Kentucky and when it comes to New Hampshire, he's no slouch. The No. 78 driver has never won at the track, but has the credentials to add a win to his list of firsts this year.

Last year, Truex started this race on the pole and and he has accumulated three straight top-10 finishes at the track. In the last four New Hampshire races, Truex has led at least 100 laps, adding up to 513 total. A win would not only give Truex 20 career trips to Victory Lane, but also provide much-needed playoff points to remain in line with Busch and Harvick.

Denny's best shot?

Getty Images

Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner in the July event when he lead 54 of the 301 laps, and held off Kyle Larson to clinch his spot in the playoffs last season. Despite a -- very much publicly known -- fear of lobsters (which is the prize for winning), Hamlin has no fear of Victory Lane at the Magic Mile.

Throughout Hamlin's career, he boasts three wins, 14 top-10 finishes and has led 549 laps at the track. In 2012, he led 193 laps in dominant fashion, similarly to Truex last week, before eventually taking the checkered flag.

This much-needed trip to New Hampshire couldn't have come at a better time for Hamlin, who only has two top-10 finishes in his last six starts and has only led 239 laps this year.

Newman looking to surprise

Getty Images

It's been an incredibly quiet year for Ryan Newman after making the playoffs last season. He has just two top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts and has struggled to finish a handful of races on the lead lap. Still, the veteran has a knack for succeeding at New Hampshire and is someone to watch this weekend.

Newman is a three-time winner at the Magic Mile, and leads all drivers with 722 laps led there. He has 18 top 10s in 32 starts and finished seventh in the 2016 race. He enters the race 19th in the regular season standings, however he has yet to crack our CBS Sports Power Rankings. If Newman sneaks one, not only can he climb into the top 20, but maybe even the top 15.

Our pick: Denny Hamlin

Getty Images

Last week, we went contrarian to The Big Three and went with Brad Keselowski to win. While he wasn't able to take the checkered flag, he still went onto finish third, which isn't a bad pick in our book. This time around, we'll pick against the top dogs again and go with Hamlin.

While its extremely likely Truex will pick up his second win in as many weeks, this track has provided the sort of magic to Hamlin that it hasn't to others. For that reason, we believe he'll secure his third career win at the track and punch his ticket back to the playoffs.