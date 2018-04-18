Watch NASCAR at Richmond: Qualifying schedule, start time, TV, live stream, odds
Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's race at Richmond
NASCAR is ready for more short-track racing as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond for a Saturday night race under the lights. Kyle Busch will be seeking his third-straight win while others look to join him, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr. in the playoffs.
Kyle Larson nearly took home the checkered flag last week at Bristol and will have an opportunity to do so this week. Larson took the No. 42 to Victory Lane in September, while Joey Logano is the defending race winner. Logano's win last April was "encumbered" due to a post-race violation and it inevitably kept him out of the playoffs.
We're going to get you up to speed on the top storylines heading into the big race, but first here's how to watch it:
How to watch the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway
Location: Richmond Raceway
Date: Saturday, April 21
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (qualifying set for Friday at 5:30pm ET on FS1)
Length: 400 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 100
Stage 2: Ends on lap 200
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500
TV: FOX
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Now for the top stories we are watching:
Homecoming for Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin grew up not too far from Richmond in the town of Chesterfield, Va. At a track typically attended by close family and friends, Hamlin has rarely disappointed. In 23 starts, he owns three wins, 10 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes. In addition to that, no active driver has led as many laps as Hamlin, who has 1,653 at his home track.
Hamlin enters the race eighth in the Cup series standings, and has been up and down this season. He's had four top-six finishes this year but has also finished outside the top-10 four times this season.
"Obviously after some unfortunate circumstances in Bristol, I'm looking forward to returning to Richmond where I know we can be competitive,'' Hamlin said in a release. "This No. 11 FedEx team is more motivated than ever to get a win and competing in front of my hometown crowd always adds some an extra incentive."
Barring anything crazy in practice or qualifying, he's an early favorite on our end to win the race. Vegas likes him, too, at 13-to-2 odds.
Kyle Busch chasing three-straight wins
Now that he has two wins in the bank, it's nothing but playoff points for Kyle Busch as he heads to a track where he's succeeded in the past. Busch is coming off back-to-back wins for the fifth time in his Cup Series career and enters Saturday's race with four career wins -- more than any active driver -- at the track.
In addition to the four wins, Busch owns 15 top-five finishes and has run a remarkable 8,855 laps inside the top-15 throughout his career. In his last seven races at Richmond, Busch has five top-10 finishes with his last win coming in spring of 2012. In other words: he's due.
Jimmie Johnson riding momentum
Many entered this season wondering how Jimmie Johnson would fair as he seeks his record eighth championship. The start of the year wasn't exactly what he was hoping for but has garnered momentum since. Johnson is coming off a third-place finish at Bristol, which is the highest he has finished thus far this season.
The No. 48 hasn't been to Victory Lane in a career-long 31 races when he did it last year at Dover. With three career checkered flags at the track, there's a shot he can clinch his playoff spot with another this weekend.
"The finish in Bristol is exactly what this team needed,'' Johnson said to NASCAR. "I've known that every week we have been getting better, but it's nice to finally have a finish to back that up.
"Now if we could just fix these bouts of bad luck we have been having. I'm already ready to get back in the Lowe's for Pros Chevy and looking forward to Richmond. We have put together some solid runs there lately and with the momentum from Bristol, I'm ready to roll."
Odds to win the 2018 Toyota Owners 400
Betting odds for Saturday's race presented by VegasInsider.com
- Kyle Busch 7/2
- Kevin Harvick 9/2
- Denny Hamlin 13/1
- Kyle Larson 13/2
- Martin Truex Jr. 15/1
- Brad Keselowski 10/1
- Chase Elliott 12/1
- Joey Logano 12/1
- Erik Jones 18/1
- Clint Bowyer 20/1
- Jimmie Johnson 20/1
- Kurt Busch 25/1
- Ryan Blaney 25/1
- Aric Almirola 40/1
- Alex Bowman 60/1
- Ryan Newman 60/1
- Daniel Suarez 100/1
- Jamie McMurray 100/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1
