Watch NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway: Times, qualifying info, picks, TV schedule, live stream

After a one-week hiatus, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to California for some road-course action at Sonoma Raceway. Clint Bowyer took home the most recent checkered flag at Michigan under rainy conditions, but don't expect any precipitation in the forecast this weekend on the West Coast.

Stewart-Haas Racing will be looking for another strong outing on Sunday with Bowyer seeking back-to-back wins and his teammate Kevin Harvick hoping to extend his series lead to six. Harvick, a native of Bakersfield, California, is the defending race winner at his home track of Sonoma. Find out if Harvick is our pick to win later in this story.

Now, here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's action.

How to watch the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Location: Sonoma Raceway

Date: Sunday, June 24

Time: 3 p.m. ET (qualifying is set for Saturday, June 23 at 2:45 p.m. ET on FS1)

Length: 110 laps/350 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 25

Stage 2: Ends on lap 50

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 110

TV: FS1

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

Kevin Harvick (5 wins)

Kyle Busch (4 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins)

Clint Bowyer (2 wins)

Joey Logano (1 win)

Austin Dillon (1 win)

Familiar faces in Victory Lane

Tired of the same drivers winning all the time? Well, you may have to wait another week for that to change. The last four active drivers to win at Sonoma are no strangers to Victory Lane this season. We already mentioned Harvick as the defending race winner, but before that it was Kyle Busch in 2015 and before that it was Martin Truex Jr. in 2013 and Clint Bowyer in 2012! Team owner Tony Stewart won in 2016 and Carl Edwards took the checkered flag in 2014.

We mentioned Harvick's five wins on the series earlier in this piece, so let's move on to Busch. The No. 18 driver is looking to tie Harvick's win total this weekend and is the only driver in the past decade to win twice on this road course. In addition to his championship season, Busch took home the checkered flag at Sonoma 10 years ago at age 23.

As for the others, they only have one win a piece at the track.

Chevrolet's hopes for another checkered flag

Let's talk about Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. In a year where Chevrolet has shifted its Cup model to Camaro, these two have been the ones making the most progress on a week-to-week basis.

At 25, Larson already has four wins, all last season. However, Larson has yet to conquer a road course at the highest level. That being said, Larson is coming off a busy week in sprint cars and has proven he can drive just about anything, anywhere. He's never finished higher than 12 at Sonoma, but also has never started outside the top five. Larson earned the Busch Pole award for this race last season.

As for Elliott, let's face it: We are going to be talking about him getting his first career win until he actually gets it. At 22, Elliott has completely captured NASCAR's fan base in his father's No. 9, and is the early front-runner to secure the Most Popular Driver Award this season.

Elliott is no stranger to road courses, especially Sonoma. He took home the checkered flag in the K&N Pro Series back in 2016 and even went on to secure a road course win in 2014 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in the Truck Series. Last year, Elliott ran well at Sonoma too, finishing eighth after starting in the same position.

Big weekend for the road-course ringer

Happy AJ Allmendinger week! That's right, anytime we head to a road course it is time to talk about 'Dinger the road-course ringer. Allmendinger comes from IndyCar and is one of the top road racers in NASCAR. He showed off that skill back in 2015 when he won at Watkins Glen after starting on the pole.

As far as Sonoma goes, Allmendinger has only finished in the top 10 twice, but he's started this race in the top five in each of his last four tries. One of those tries included a Busch Pole award back in 2015. Vegas respects Allmendinger's track record as well, with Westgate Sportsbook listing him at 15/1 odds ahead of strong drivers Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and Larson to name a few.

Our pick: Brad Keselowski

Even with all the storylines mentioned above, we like Keselowski to take home the checkered flag at Sonoma this weekend. Keselowski is far from the Vegas favorite at 20/1 (Truex, Busch and Harvick are all 4/1), but we like what he's been able to accomplish on road courses recently.

Last year, Keselowski took a Ford that started 23rd and brought it all the way through the field en route to a third-place finish. His track record has been even stronger over at Watkins Glen, where he has secured a top-five finish in half of his starts there.

This former NASCAR Cup Series champion has been solid all year long and is coming off a sixth-place finish at his home track Michigan. He's the highest driver in the points without a win and a road course triumph would secure his spot in the Round of 16 this season.

