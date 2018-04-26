Watch NASCAR at Talladega: Qualifying schedule, start time, TV, live stream for GEICO 500

NASCAR heads to the biggest and fastest track of them all, Talladega Superspeedway, this weekend for a race that is sure to keep race fans on their heels. Green flag on the 500-mile Cup Series thriller is scheduled to fly at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Drivers are hoping that Kyle Busch is unable to secure a fourth-straight win, so that they can secure their own spot in the NASCAR playoffs with a trip to Victory Lane. To do that, they'll have to avoid "The Big One" as well. Those who have already secured their spot alongside Busch include Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon.

How to watch the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Location: Talladega Superspeedway

Date: Sunday, April 29

Time: 2 p.m. ET (qualifying set for 1:05pm ET on Saturday, April 28th)

Length: 188 laps/500.8 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 55

Stage 2: Ends on lap 110

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 188

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Now here are some top storylines we're watching for:

The master of Talladega

Brad Keselowski seeks a sixth career win at Talladega USA TODAY Sports

One of the most skilled restrictor-plate racers -- heck one of the most skilled racers in general -- Brad Keselowski is looking to get it done yet again at Talladega Superspeedway. With five career wins, Keselowski leads all active drivers in trips to Victory Lane down in Alabama and hopes to do it again this weekend.

In addition to those five wins, Keselowski also owns 11 top-10 finishes in 18 career starts. Let's also not forget this is a special track for the No. 2 driver, as he won there on his first try back in 2009.

While we're not as high on the other Team Penske drivers as we are Keselowski, it's worth a mention that his teammate Joey won at 'Dega in both 2015 and 2016. And although Ryan Blaney has just one top-five finish in his career there, he enters Sunday's race given 12-to-1 odds.

Restrictor-plate ringer

Stenhouse Jr. has two career restrictor-plate wins at the Cup level USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has just two Cup Series wins. Lucky for him, they've both come at restrictor-plate tracks. Stenhouse took home the checkered flag for the first time in his career at this very race last season and hopes to duplicate that success.

Stenhouse is coming off a lackluster performance where he wrecked late at Richmond but there is some promise given that he scored his first top-five finish of the season a couple weeks ago at Bristol. As far as Talladega goes, his average finish of 12.111 is the best among active drivers. Plus, in his last five races, Stenhouse has finished in the top-10 three times.

Sweet Home Alabama

Will home cooking lead 'Bubba' Wallace to Victory Lane? USA TODAY Sports

"Wheels keep on turning" for Darrell "Bubba" Wallace who returns to Sweet Home Alabama this weekend. Bubba is a native of Mobile, and knows his way around a superspeedway. How can fans forget his emotional second-place finish at the Daytona 500 earlier this season? That at least gives promise that he can accomplish a similar feat this time around.

Over the past three weeks Wallace has secured two top-16 finishes including a top-10 at Texas. He finished 13th in the Xfinity Series at Talladega over the past two years and had a ninth-place showing in the Truck Series back in 2014.

'If you ain't first, you're last'

After eight runner-up finishes, can Chase Elliott finally punch his ticket to Victory Lane? USA TODAY Sports

It's Talladega, so why not use a quote from Talladega Nights? Sorry Chase Elliott fans but this is 100 percent directed at your favorite driver. Elliott snagged his eighth second-place finish of his three-year Cup Series career last week and Richmond and is hoping to finally find Victory Lane for the first time on Sunday.

The good news is, Elliott is one heckuva plate racer. He earned pole position in his rookie season and finished sixth in that race before getting caught up in "The Big One" in the following two races. At Daytona, Elliott won the pole twice for the 500 and has run well there as well.

The Greatest Showman

Can Kyle Busch pull in a fourth-straight win on Sunday? USA TODAY Sports

No we're not talking about Alex Bowman, although he may surprise folks this weekend. We are however talking about the winner of three-straight races, Kyle Busch. Rowdy certainly knows how to put on a show on the track and he even bows to the crowd after taking the checkered flag.

If Busch is able to secure a fourth-straight win, he'll become the ninth driver in NASCAR's modern era to accomplish the feat. He's no stranger to Victory Lane, having taken the checkered flag at the track 10 years ago. Busch has momentum there as well with a second-place finish in 2016 and third in 2017.