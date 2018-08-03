Watch NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Times, TV schedule, live stream, qualifying info, preview

NASCAR heads to New York this weekend for some road-racing action at Watkins Glen International. Sunday's race will mark the second of three road races this season, with Martin Truex Jr. winning at Sonoma earlier in June and the debut of the Charlotte Roval course looming in the playoffs.

Truex is the defending winner at The Glen, and hopes to keep pace with his 'Big 3' counterparts Kevin Harvick and last week's Pocono champion Kyle Busch. Just five races remain in the regular season, as drivers look to join those three drivers along with Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Erik Jones in the September's Round of 16.

While Truex, Harvick and Busch have accounted for 16 wins in the first 21 races, however, road courses often provide an opportunity for a new winner to emerge. We'll get to some of those options later in the story.

How to watch the Cup Series GoBowling at The Glen

Location: Watkins Glen International

Date: Sunday, August 5th

Time: 3 p.m. ET (qualifying scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Length: 90 laps/220.86 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 90

TV: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Youth movement on the rise

Getty Images

At times this season, the youth movement narrative has been a bit forced but it's really begun to pick up speed (literally) over the past few weeks. Erik Jones winning at Daytona served as an unofficial catalyst for the success of NASCAR's young popular drivers.

Starting with Jones, he knows his way around a road course despite being just 22. Earlier this season, he finished seventh at Sonoma and placed 10th at Watkins Glen last year. Jones is also coming off of a top five at Pocono last week as he looks to win his second race of the year.

Sticking with Joe Gibbs Racing, Jones' teammate Daniel Suarez had the strongest performance of his career last week at Pocono. Suarez started on the pole (albeit earned after Kevin Harvick failed inspection) and finished a career-high second. Prior to that, Suarez's career best came at none other than Watkins Glen. Perhaps momentum from the Tricky Triangle could carry over and secure the 26-year-old his first career win.

While Joe Gibbs Racing saw all its drivers finish in the top 10 last week, Hendrick Motorsports had three. None finished higher than Alex Bowman, who finished third. Bowman will be making his first start at The Glen since 2015, before he joined Hendrick Motorsports. While he failed to secure a finish higher than 29th before taking over the No. 88, Bowman showed promise at Sonoma earlier this year by finishing ninth.

Finishing seventh last week was 22-year-old Chase Elliott. The No. 9 driver won a stage before as well. Elliott isn't one to sleep on at road courses, with two 13th-place showings at The Glen and a top five at Sonoma earlier this season. He'll continue to seek his first career win.

Finally, we wrap up with the youngest driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, William Byron. It's been a learn-on-the-job experience for the 20-year-old in his rookie season, but he has continued to make strides each week. The 2017 Xfinity Series champion finished sixth last week at Pocono and carries momentum to a track where he finished 10th at NASCAR's second-highest level last season. He'll be making his track debut at the Cup level on Sunday.

Hamlin hoping for road course magic

Getty Images

Denny Hamlin has visited favorable tracks in New Hampshire and Pocono over the past couple weeks, but hasn't been able to turn those visits into wins. This weekend, Hamlin once again returns to a track where he's had success in the past.

The No. 11 veteran for Joe Gibbs Racing won at The Glen back in 2016, and also finished fourth last season. Prior to that, Hamlin had a rough stretch of six-straight finishes of 19th of worse. However, Hamlin fans shouldn't be too nervous, as their driver sits 11th in the championship standings. If the playoffs began today, he would be comfortably into the Round of 16.

Obligatory AJ Allmendinger is good on road courses storyline

Getty Images

Any time NASCAR visits a road course, we have to talk about AJ Allmendinger. Ever since Allmendinger won his first -- and only -- race at Watkins Glen in 2014, he's been considered and renowned as a road-course ringer.

Since that win, Allmendinger has finished in the top 10 in three out of four races, and in the race he finished 24th (2015) he at least took home the Busch Pole Award as a consolation prize. Those results, along with an average finish of 9.33 prove that the No. 47 driver is a force to be reckoned with on these tracks.

Unfortunately for Allmendinger, his trip to Sonoma earlier this season didn't end the way he wanted. Allmendinger missed a shift and blew his engine, forcing him to a 38th-place finish. Still, that may serve as motivation for the veteran as he comes off a 14th-place Pocono showing last week.