Watch NASCAR Playoffs at Dover: Times, TV schedule, live stream, info for Gander Outdoors 400

One week after an exciting finish to the Round of 16 at Charlotte's ROVAL, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs heads to Dover International Speedway for the start of the Round of 12. Stakes are high with a win propelling any of the 12 remaining playoff drivers in to the Round of 8 and that much closer to the Championship 4.

Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin were eliminated as the checkered flag flew last week, with Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, race-winner Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman advancing to the next round.

The playoff field is surely thanking their lucky stars that Johnson wrecked on the last lap, as the 11-time Dover winner would have proved to be a serious threat to start the Round of 12. Despite an elimination, Johnson still has motivation to win his record 12th race at the Monster Mile, with the hunt for a 2019 sponsor still on. Look for Johnson to potentially play spoiler this weekend.

As for the drivers currently locked into the field, Harvick is the defending Dover winner. In addition to one other win there in his career, the No. 4 team has a series-best seven wins this season. Harvick has 16 top-10 finishes in 35 starts at the track and has earned his wins in the last six races.

While we're at the top, let's move to Kyle Busch, who won this race last season. Rowdy is atop the playoff standings and will look to make a statement at the track this weekend. On top of last year's triumph, Busch has 2 more wins under his belt.

And let's finish with the other "Big 3" member, hometown kid Martin Truex Jr. He won this race in 2016 and was on the cusp of a ROVAL win at Charlotte before wrecking with Johnson at the finish line. The reigning champion was fourth in the June race and fourth there in this race last year after starting from the pole. He had eight top-10 finishes in his last nine starts, including top-five finishes in his last four races at the track.

Other winners in the playoff field include: Keselowski in 2012 and Kurt Busch in 2011. Blaney, Larson, Logano and Bowyer have won in the Xfinity Series.

How to watch the Gander Outdoors 400

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, October 7th

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 400 miles/400 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 120

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 240

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)