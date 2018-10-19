Watch NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas Speedway: Times, TV schedule, live stream, info for Hollywood Casino 400

NASCAR is back on the Kansas Speedway on Sunday as drivers take to the 1.5-mile track for the Hollywood Casino 400 trying punch a ticket to the Round of 8. There are just five races remaining before a champion is crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

Martin Truex Jr. will be a major name to watch in this one. He enters the cutoff race in eighth, putting him firmly on the bubble. However, he's finished in either first or second in each of his last three races in Kansas, including two first-place finishes last year. A win Sunday would undoubtedly ease his mind.

Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney have both won races, but they find themselves in ninth and 10th place on the outside looking in. Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman, meanwhile, have a lot of work to do if they're to sneak into the top eight.

Kevin Harvick edged Truex in Kansas earlier this year and is looking for his first playoff win. He's currently third in the standings behind Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott, both of whom have a win. Almirola is coming off of a win at Talladega. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer, meanwhile, find themselves squarely in the middle of the standings. Truex and Bowyer and 18 and 21 points -- respectively -- ahead of Keselowski as Keselowski makes one final push to get into the top eight.

How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400

Location: Kansas Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 400.5 miles/267 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 267

TV: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)