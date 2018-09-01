Watch NASCAR throwback race at Darlington: Starting lineup, TV schedule, live stream, times, for Bojangles' Southern 500

Just two weeks remain before the NASCAR Playoffs begin as the Cup Series heads to Darlington for some old-school style racing on Sunday. Green flag is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET as drivers will take their throwback schemes to the track.

While fans will have their eyes on various tributes to drivers and schemes of the past, drivers will be locked in on the playoffs. Twelve drivers -- Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson -- have all clinched a spot between wins and merit, leaving just four spots remaining in the Round of 16.

We'll get to clinching scenarios in just a moment, but first, here's how to watch.

How to watch the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington Raceway

Date: Sunday, September 2nd

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Length: 500 miles/376 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 376

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting lineup for the Bojangles' Southern 500

Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Alex Bowman Kyle Busch Ryan Newman Erik Jones Joey Logano Kurt Busch William Byron Chase Elliott Aric Almirola Brad Keselowski Paul Menard Matt Kenseth Daniel Suarez Clint Bowyer Austin Dillon Chris Buescher Jimmie Johnson Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick David Ragan AJ Allmendinger Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Michael McDowell Bubba Wallace Ty Dillon Kasey Kahne Matt DiBenedetto Jamie McMurray JJ Yeley Ross Chastain Corey LaJoie Landon Cassill Timmy Hill BJ McLeod Derrike Cope Joey Gase Jeffrey Earnhardt

Clinching scenarios

Three drivers can clinch the playoffs on merit, granted a driver who has already made a trip to Victory Lane wins. They are Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola and Jimmie Johnson.

Hamlin can clinch if he scores eight points or if there is a repeat winner.

Almirola can clinch with a repeat winner and 25 points earned. He can also clinch with a new winner and help.

Johnson could clinch with a repeat winner and help, or by winning

Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez, Paul Menard, William Byron, Jamie McMurray, Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, David Ragan, Darrell Wallace Jr., Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon can only guarantee their spot with a win.



While we could spend time previewing scenarios for all drivers, we want to keep the focus on seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 driver has three wins at Darlington, more than any driver in the field on Sunday. He remains winless on the season, and hopes to punch his ticket to the playoffs toward a record eighth NASCAR title.

Johnson's last win at Darlington came in 2012, when he scored the 200th trip to Victory Lane for Hendrick Motorsports. He will be honoring that win with a throwback paint scheme on Sunday.

Nothing stopping "The Big 3"

As for drivers already in the playoffs, it's really about Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex at this point. All three of them have won at Darlington before.

Kyle Busch ranks among the series' top-three drivers at Darlington in five of the six key loop data statistical categories per NASCAR. His 598 passes there are best among competition and in 13 starts he has a win, three top fives and eight top-10 finishes.

As for Harvick, he is second to Hamlin with five top-five finishes at Darlington. In addition to that, Harvick has placed in the top 10 in six-straight NASCAR Cup Series races, including two wins, meaning he has momentum to pull in even more playoff points. It's been a championship-like atmosphere for the No. 4 team this year, and ironically, the last time Harvick won at Darlington was in his championship season of 2014.

Truex won at Darlington in 2016 and has three consecutive top-10 finishes there. He's been cold of late, with three finishes of 14th or worse in the last four races, but showed promise at Bristol two weeks ago before being crashed out near the end.