HAMPTON, Ga. -- One of the biggest crashes of the entire 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season happened Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, as over 20 cars were involved in a massive crash that broke out on a restart. The crash involved over half of the 40-car field, and put nine cars either behind the wall or out of the race entirely.

On a lap 69 restart just after a multi-car crash that ended stage one, the field was just coming up to speed at the end of the backstretch when Denny Hamlin got turned sideways in front of traffic from the top lane, sending him into Noah Gragson to his inside before Hamlin's No. 11 slid back up the racetrack. The ensuing chain reaction blocked the track entering turn 3, leading to most of the field piling into the accident and turning the apron of the racetrack into a parking lot littered with sheet metal and wrecked race cars.

Per an unofficial tally, Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Corey LaJoie, Denny Hamlin, Cody Ware, Brad Keselowski, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and Austin Cindric were all involved. Of that group, Berry, Chastain, Suarez, Logano, Byron, Cindric and LaJoie were all too damaged to continue. All drivers involved were checked and release from the infield care center.

The sheer amount of cars wrecked in the turn 3 chaos meant there was also chaos in the garage area, which was flooded with cars either driving in or being towed back to their stalls in a seemingly endless stream. There was so much congestion that it led to a small traffic jam at one point, with the tow trucks carrying both LaJoie and Cindric's cars having to wait while Hamlin's car was towed into position.