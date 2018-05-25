Watch the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Starting lineup, times, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in Charlotte, North Carolina for a second-consecutive week following last week's All-Star Race for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. The green flag is scheduled to fly at 6 p.m. ET for the four-stage marathon.

Drivers will hoping to capitalize on the long race in an effort to catch up to Kevin Harvick, who has taken home a series-leading five wins in addition to last week's checkered flag in the All-Star Race. Harvick has secured his spot in the playoffs alongside pole sitter Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon. If a new driver wins on Sunday, he will join that group in the Round of 16, beginning Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch Joey Logano Denny Hamlin Erik Jones Brad Keselowski Ryan Newman Jamie McMurray Ryan Blaney Aric Almirola Daniel Suarez Kyle Larson Austin Dillon Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Paul Menard Martin Truex Jr. Kurt Busch Matt Kenseth Chris Buescher David Ragan Ty Dillon William Byron Chase Elliott Jimmie Johnson Darrell Wallace Jr. Ross Chastain Kasey Kahne Alex Bowman Clint Bowyer Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Matt DiBenedetto Parker Kligerman Corey LaJoie Gray Gaulding Landon Cassill Timmy Hill Jeffrey Earnhardt BJ McLeod Kevin Harvick JJ Yeley

How to watch the Coca-Cola 600

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Length: 600 miles / 400 laps (extra stage added)

Stage 1: Ends on lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on lap 200

Stage 3: Ends on lap 300

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Now here are some top storylines we're looking out for come Sunday:

Seven-time champ hoping to secure playoff spot

Can Jimmie Johnson secure his spot in the playoffs on Sunday? USATSI

In a rare occurrence, 42-year-old Jimmie Johnson has yet to win and secure a playoff spot this season. Good news for the seven-time series champion is that he's one of the best at Charlotte. Johnson boasts eight career wins -- including four in the Coca-Cola 600 -- to go along with five pole positions and the highest active driver rating (109.8).

"The 600 is a long race," Johnson explained in a release to NASCAR. "It's a test of endurance and patience, and you have to accommodate for track conditions changing from the day to the night."

If anyone has the endurance to take on a 600-mile thriller, it's Johnson. He's an avid cyclist who has completed a 102.7-mile ride in the past, so there's no questioning his stamina in a long event like the Coca-Cola 600.

Still seeking that first career win

Chase Elliott hopes to earn his first victory on Sunday. USATSI

That's right Chase Elliott fans, despite all those second-place finishes, the driver of the No. 9 has still yet to take a trip to Victory Lane in a points race. Fortunately for Elliott, Charlotte is the mecca for first-time winners. Just ask Austin Dillon, who took his first checkered flag in this race last season.

A driver has secured his first career win at Charlotte 10 times in NASCAR history. Seven of those wins have come in the Coca-Cola 600 including such names as Jeff Gordon, Bobby Labonte, David Pearson, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth.

We're not just looking at Elliott here. Some other drivers on the circuit that could pull off their first-career win this weekend include Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., Alex Bowman, William Byron and Daniel Suarez to name a few.

And then there was one...

Kyle Busch has yet to conquer Charlotte Motor Speedway. USATSI

Kyle Busch has won at every track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, except one. Yup, you guessed it, that track is Charlotte Motor Speedway. Despite being historically strong at the track with 16 top-10 showings, Victory Lane has continued to elude Busch.

The driver of the No. 18 finished second in this race last year to Dillon, the third time in his career that he has done so. Busch also has four third-place finishes at the track. However with three wins on the season already, starting from the pole and Busch leading the points, the time has never been more ripe for his first career trip to Victory Lane at Charlotte.

Honoring fallen soldiers during Memorial Day weekend

Brad Keselowski is honored to pay respect to fallen service members this weekend. USATSI

In honor of Memorial Day, all 40 cars entered in Sunday's field will feature the name of a fallen soldier on their windshield. In addition NASCAR will be paying tribute to all service members that have lost their lives since last Memorial Day and each car's tires will read "Support Our Troops" as well.

Brad Keselowski will be honoring someone extremely close to the No. 2 team. Keselowski will honor U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chris Eckard on his windshield. Eckard, who was killed in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan in 2010, is a close friend of team chassis fabricator Casey Mahoney.

"NASCAR has always had super close ties to the military," Keselowski explained on CBS Sports HQ. "We're privileged and I'm glad to continue that tradition of honoring our service members this weekend."