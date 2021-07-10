The NASCAR Cup Series schedule, 36 races in all, is a long and demanding one that requires the utmost dedication and focus from its teams and drivers. It leaves room for little else, which can be to the chagrin of those racers who are used to the nomadic life of racing anything, anywhere, at any time.

Christopher Bell, now in his second year of Cup, grew up doing exactly that.

A dirt racer by trade, the Norman, Oklahoma native raced hundreds of times a year prior to the start of his climb up the NASCAR ladder. But while the requirements of NASCAR's schedule have somewhat taken him away from that, he'll soon get a chance to take some time and re-explore his racing roots.

After no breaks in the schedule since Easter, the NASCAR Cup Series is on a break for two weeks in late July after this weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. At first glance, the break presents Bell with the opportunity to rest and recharge as he prepares for the NASCAR Playoffs, which he qualified for by virtue of his first career win at the Daytona Road Course earlier this year.

Since his win at Daytona, Bell has somewhat gone under the radar in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing. But a pair of strong runs prior to a second-place outing at Road America suggest that he and his team are beginning to operate on the same page.

"Honestly, we started off the season pretty strong. We were able to win right away, which was incredible. And then from that we had a lot of strong runs inside the Top 10, competed inside the Top 5 at a number events," Bell told CBS Sports. "And then it seemed like the beginning of summer, we really, really struggled for whatever reason. We just had horrible finishes, we weren't really that fast, we struggled and we weren't competing as good as we wanted to be.

"But it seems like we've turned a corner here the last three or four weeks... I think being at Joe Gibbs Racing driving for this No. 20 group, there's no reason why we can't compete for wins week-in and week-out. And me getting myself and [crew chief] Adam Stevens acquainted to each other and getting on the same page has definitely taken a little bit of time – probably a little bit longer than both of us would like to admit -- but I'm hopeful that we're on the right track here."

With impending free time on his hands, it should come as no surprise that Bell says he believes he'll be able to do some dirt racing during the summer break. Bell is a three-time champion of the Chili Bowl Nationals for midget cars, was the 2013 USAC National Midget Series Champion and won his first NASCAR race in 2015 in the Truck Series' Mudsummer Classic at Eldora Raceway.

But the demands of NASCAR -- and specifically, what is asked of him at Joe Gibbs Racing -- have kept him from running dirt as much as he would like. Even as Kyle Larson, his greatest rival on dirt, continues to maintain a healthy slate of sprint car races through his recent dominant stretch, Bell says that it has been communicated to him that he is to focus on racing Cup.

However, Bell believes that racing frequently beyond NASCAR is to his benefit as a driver. And as he begins to become more successful at NASCAR's top level, he's optimistic that car owner Joe Gibbs will ease up and allow him to pursue more extracirricular racing activities.

"I don't know what the magic number is of what a dream season would be for me to race, but I do think that it's extremely beneficial and necessary for especially a guy like me who grew up racing 100+ times a year, and then all of a sudden you get moved into the NASCAR scene where you're only racing 36 times," Bell said. "And especially during this COVID protocol that we've been on the last two years where there is no track time. You show up race weekend, you compete in the race itself, and you go home and then you're out of the car for seven days until you go to the next race."

He added that he thinks Larson is helped by allowing to race more than others.

"I think Larson has had a little bit of an advantage just being able to race more often than what the regular Cup guys are. But Joe Gibbs is very focused on Cup Series racing, and he's been very stern to me that he wants to make sure that my focus is on Cup racing," Bell said. "Up until this point, Joe has told me that he would like me to focus on Cup racing, and it seems like it's loosening up a little bit.

"But I think the more or the better that I can run and intermingle between extracurricular racing and Cup racing – and I think it's extremely beneficial to do that – hopefully he'll change his tune a little bit more and give me a little bit more freedom."

This weekend, Bell will be in his wheelhouse at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a track that emphasizes handling and car control thanks to its worn-out pavement that chews up tires and puts drivers on the edge of control. And he'll be racing for a good cause, as his Craftsman/Ace Hardware Foundation Toyota will be promoting the Children's Miracle Network and its Racing for a Miracle program.

Now in its 15th year of existence, the Racing for a Miracle program has donated $1.5 million to support Children's Miracle Network, which was added to Thursday when Bell was present for a $100,000 donation at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Center for Advanced Pediatrics.

Bell's paint scheme for the weekend was designed by four children from CMN hospitals, all of whom Bell got to meet virtually and all of whom will be serving as honorary pit crew members this weekend. Which is just as special for the 26-year old Bell as it is for the kids.

"It's really special. I never really anticipated myself to be in this position, but I'm so very fortunate and blessed to be driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and partnered up with Stanley Black & Decker and all their brands," Bell said. "It's really special to be driving the car. I remember last year and in years past seeing this going on, and last year competing against the car. It would make my heart really happy if we were able to go to Atlanta and contend for a win and possibly squeak one out."