William Byron wins his third NASCAR iRacing event at virtual Dover International Speedway

NASCAR racing is on hold until May 17 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, but Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is mastering its virtual equivalent in the meantime. Byron sped by Timmy Hill with seven laps to go at virtual Dover International Speedway to claim first place and his third victory in the last four iRacing competitions. That's now four-straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports as Alex Bowman won last week at virtual Talladega Speedway.

"I've enjoyed this iRacing Series, but I'm definitely ready to get going in my real car," said Byron, the 2018 Sunoco Rookie of the Year. "Racing anything, whether it's a box car or anything with an engine, is going to give you confidence if you are winning."

The race was part of NASCAR and iRacing's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a series of virtual events where the world's best drivers – the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Denny Hamlin – showcase their skills from home. Drivers compete in front of realistic backdrops such as Dover International with only a computer, a steering wheel and pedals.

If anything, iRacing is showing the human side of NASCAR drivers. Hamlin lost a race last week because his daughter accidentally turned off his screen with a remote control, and he took precautions this time around; Bubba Wallace rage-quit at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and lost a sponsor because of it, and Hill earned runner-up at the virtual Dover International while racing with a furry friend in his arms.

This poor cat is totally going to get blamed if @TimmyHillRacer doesn't win today. pic.twitter.com/ZtxdptDIKM — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2020

NASCAR suspended competition March 13 and is targeting a fan-less return May 17 at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway. The resumption of play brings an end to the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, as its final event is slated for Saturday at North Carolina's North Wilkesboro Speedway, which NASCAR hasn't raced at since 1996.