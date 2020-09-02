The Superstar Racing Experience's lineup is growing. On Wednesday, SRX announced Willy T. Ribbs as the latest driver for the series' inaugural season taking place next summer on CBS. Ribbs joins a field that already includes racing legends Tony Stewart, Helio Castoneves, Bobby Labonte, Tony Kanaan and Paul Tracy.

Ribbs, 65, noted he's been active racing against the likes of Labonte and Tracy recently and is looking forward to competing against the whole field.

"It's a brilliant new championship that's being introduced to the sport and right at the right time," Ribbs said. "I think the fans want to see legends out there from the past and the present banging heads with each other. And that's what they're going to get."

Ribbs has raced across various disciplines including NASCAR, IndyCar, Champ Car, IMSA and the Trans-Am Series, where he boasted 17 career wins. He is also a pioneer in terms of diversity in motorsports, as Ribbs was the first Blacker driver to qualify and race in the Indianapolis 500. He was also the first Black driver to test a Formula One car.

"It's a big deal," Ribbs continued. "Everybody in that championship is an all-star. You don't become an all-star by luck or accident. It's all earned. Everybody in there, they're bad cats and we'll be leaning on each other."

It's safe to say Ribbs is taking this extremely seriously. He noted that he will be recruiting boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard to train him ahead of the series opener.

"This is not gonna be a retirement home, wheelchair race," Ribbs joked in a serious tone. He went on to say that the series is going to be very similar to the International Race of Champions that ran from 1974 to 2006 and it's going to be an opportunity to watch legendary drivers from all sports race once again.

SRX Racing will air Saturday nights in primetime on CBS Television Network in the Summer of 2021.