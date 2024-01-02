Wyatt Miller picked up one of the biggest victories of his young racing career at the Tulsa Shootout on Sunday, leading the Restricted A-Class feature from flag-to-flag to earn a Golden Driller in micro sprint competition. Miller is the 12-year-old son of Kelley Earnhardt and the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.
Driving for car owner and former NASCAR driver Chad Boat in the precursor to the Chili Bowl Nationals, Miller overcame contact in the first corner with Jett Nunley to earn a convincing victory, leading all 20 laps from the pole despite some displeasure from Nunley -- who recovered from his spin to finish third -- over the first-lap incident.
"He sort of chopped me. I don't know what he was mad about," Miller told Flo Sports. "We had a really good car."
𝑨 𝑫𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 - Wyatt Miller, the son of @EarnhardtKelley and @lwmiller88 and nephew of @DaleJr, just won his first Golden Driller in only his third @TulsaShootout after his victory in the Restricted A Class! pic.twitter.com/Y66EY1yU4f— FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 1, 2024
Continuing in the winning ways of a long line of Earnhardts extending back to the great Ralph Earnhardt, among the attaboys Miller earned was a shoutout from his uncle, two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Congrats to nephew Wyatt Miller! Big win with @_CBIndustries @BrandtRick @BassProShops at the Tulsa Shootout. Great coverage @FloRacing.— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2024
Other drivers to win at the Tulsa Shootout included Frank Flud in the Stock Non-Wing A-Feature, Braxton Flatt in Junior Sprints, Blake Hahn in Outlaw Non-Wing, Ashton Torgerson in A-Class and Emerson Axsom in Outlaws.