Wyatt Miller picked up one of the biggest victories of his young racing career at the Tulsa Shootout on Sunday, leading the Restricted A-Class feature from flag-to-flag to earn a Golden Driller in micro sprint competition. Miller is the 12-year-old son of Kelley Earnhardt and the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

Driving for car owner and former NASCAR driver Chad Boat in the precursor to the Chili Bowl Nationals, Miller overcame contact in the first corner with Jett Nunley to earn a convincing victory, leading all 20 laps from the pole despite some displeasure from Nunley -- who recovered from his spin to finish third -- over the first-lap incident.

"He sort of chopped me. I don't know what he was mad about," Miller told Flo Sports. "We had a really good car."

Continuing in the winning ways of a long line of Earnhardts extending back to the great Ralph Earnhardt, among the attaboys Miller earned was a shoutout from his uncle, two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Other drivers to win at the Tulsa Shootout included Frank Flud in the Stock Non-Wing A-Feature, Braxton Flatt in Junior Sprints, Blake Hahn in Outlaw Non-Wing, Ashton Torgerson in A-Class and Emerson Axsom in Outlaws.