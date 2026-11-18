The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday's NBA schedule includes the Philadelphia 76ers at the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET and the Utah Jazz at the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. In college basketball, No. 3 UConn visits No. 12 Arizona at 9 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The 76ers and Magic game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 221.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 221.5, and the Jazz and Lakers game at $0.61 per share for more than 227.5 and $0.39 per share for fewer than 227.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 18, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

76ers vs. Magic predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Philadelphia is 12-3 and 6-1 on the road, and it has won four of its last five games, including 135-123 at Brooklyn, 131-124 against Indiana and 123-112 against Toronto. Its loss was 123-101 against Boston. The 76ers have scored 617 points across their last five games, an average of 123.4. Jaylen Brown, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti are out, and SportsLine lists LeBron James as available despite a back issue.

Orlando is 6-7 and 1-4 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 115-105 at Boston on Tuesday, 107-99 against Milwaukee and 123-108 at Utah. The Magic have allowed 538 points across their last five games, an average of 107.6. Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda and Izaiyah Nelson are out. All five of Philadelphia's last five games finished with more than 221.5 combined points, and two of Orlando's did, at 231 and 245.

On Kalshi, Philadelphia trades at $0.50 per share to win on the road and Orlando trades at $0.50 per share. Philadelphia winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.46 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.43, more than 3.5 points at $0.41 and more than 4.5 points at $0.40. The game's combined points are trading at $0.555 per share for more than 219.5, $0.505 for more than 221.5, $0.455 for more than 223.5 and $0.425 for more than 225.5, and fewer than 221.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Jazz vs. Lakers predictions

Los Angeles is 13-2 and 6-1 at home, and it has won its last five games, including 118-114 against Charlotte on Tuesday, 131-123 at Phoenix and 123-112 at Milwaukee. The Lakers have scored 617 points across their last five games, an average of 123.4, and they have allowed 579, an average of 115.8. Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are day-to-day.

Utah is 2-13 and 1-6 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 110-102 against San Antonio, 125-118 at Houston and 123-108 against Orlando. Its win was 132-107 at the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The Jazz have allowed 580 points across their last five games, an average of 116.0. Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic and Jaren Jackson Jr. are out, and Jaxson Hayes is day to day. All five of the Lakers' last five games finished with more than 227.5 combined points, and three of Utah's did, at 239, 243 and 231.

On Kalshi, Los Angeles trades at $0.82 per share to win at home and Utah trades at $0.18 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.62 per share, more than 9.5 points at $0.60, more than 10.5 points at $0.55 and more than 12.5 points at $0.49. The game's combined points are trading at $0.66 per share for more than 225.5, $0.61 for more than 227.5, $0.56 for more than 229.5 and $0.51 for more than 231.5, and fewer than 227.5 trades at $0.39 per share. Trade on NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.