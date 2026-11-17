The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tuesday's slate includes the New York Knicks at the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets at the Los Angeles Lakers at 11 p.m. ET, and college basketball is being played tonight, too. New York is priced at $0.565 per share to beat Toronto, and the Lakers are priced at $0.725 per share to beat Charlotte. Lakers guard Austin Reaves (heel) is out tonight against the Hornets. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 17, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Knicks vs. Raptors predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that New York is 7-6 and 3-3 on the road, and it has won three of its last five games, including 112-108 at Toronto on Sunday, 117-85 against Milwaukee and 109-97 at Cleveland. Its most recent loss was 106-104 at Indiana. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.7 points per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.9 rebounds. SportsLine lists no Knicks injuries.

Toronto is 5-8 and 2-4 at home, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 112-108 against New York, 123-112 at Philadelphia and 98-93 against Boston. Its win was 121-107 at Milwaukee. Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 24.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and Jamal Shead averages 6.5 assists. Kawhi Leonard and Nate Bittle are out, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is questionable with an illness. Two of New York's last five games finished with more than 214.5 combined points, at 220 and 222, and four of Toronto's did, at 220, 235, 220 and 228.

On Kalshi, New York trades at $0.565 per share to win on the road and Toronto trades at $0.435 per share. New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.55 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.515 and more than 3.5 points at $0.465. The game's combined points are trading at $0.57 per share for more than 212.5, $0.515 for more than 214.5 and $0.465 for more than 216.5, and fewer than 214.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Trade on Knicks vs. Raptors here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Hornets vs. Lakers predictions

Los Angeles is 12-2 and 5-1 at home, and it has won five straight games, including 131-123 at Phoenix, 123-112 at Milwaukee and 124-114 at Atlanta. Luka Doncic leads the Lakers with 39.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are out.

Charlotte is 4-9 and 1-5 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 113-105 at the Los Angeles Clippers, 101-96 at Phoenix and 119-80 against Boston. Its win was 124-112 against Cleveland. Brandon Miller leads the Hornets with 19.2 points per game, and Moussa Diabate averages 9.7 rebounds. Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder are out. All five of the Lakers' last five games finished with more than 220.5 combined points, and one of Charlotte's did, at 236.

On Kalshi, Los Angeles trades at $0.725 per share to win at home and Charlotte trades at $0.275 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.54 per share, more than 7.5 points at $0.50 and more than 8.5 points at $0.455. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 218.5, $0.50 for more than 220.5 and $0.455 for more than 222.5, and fewer than 220.5 trades at $0.50 per share. Trade on NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.