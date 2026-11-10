The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tuesday's NBA slate includes Jaylen Brown facing the Boston Celtics for the first time since joining the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET, and the New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is trading at $0.52 per share to beat the 76ers, who are trading at $0.48 per share. Trade on NBA and college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Celtics vs. 76ers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos can start with Brown's return to face Boston. Boston is 8-2 and has won four of its last five games, including a 119-80 win at Charlotte, while Philadelphia is 9-2 with four wins in its last five, including a 127-121 win at Chicago. On Kalshi, Boston trades at $0.525 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.475 per share. Boston winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.43 and more than 5.5 points at $0.355, while Philadelphia winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.455 per share and more than 3.5 points at $0.395. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 215.5, $0.50 for more than 217.5, $0.46 for more than 219.5 and $0.41 for more than 221.5. Philadelphia lists Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow out with back injuries. Trade on Celtics vs. 76ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Bucks vs. Knicks predictions

Kalshi's biggest gap on the slate is in New York. The Knicks are 5-4 and 3-2 at home after wins in four of their last five games, including a 109-97 win at Cleveland, while Milwaukee is 1-9 and 0-4 on the road with five straight losses, the latest a 117-97 loss against Boston. New York winning by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.64 per share, more than 13.5 points at $0.575, more than 15.5 points at $0.495 and more than 17.5 points at $0.42. The game's combined points are trading at $0.575 per share for more than 218.5, $0.49 for more than 222.5 and $0.405 for more than 226.5. Jalen Brunson leads New York with 26.2 points and 5.6 assists per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.9 points and 13.6 rebounds. Milwaukee's Tyler Herro averages 21.4 points and is questionable with a contusion, and New York's Josh Hart is also questionable. Trade on Bills vs. Vikings here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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