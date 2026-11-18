The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Top matchups on Wednesday include Pelicans vs. Pistons in the NBA as well as Yale vs. Vermont and Arizona vs. UConn in college basketball. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of picks from those games as part of our Wednesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Pelicans vs. Pistons: Detroit to win by more than 8.5 points NO ($0.61 per share)

Yale vs. Vermont: Yale to win ($0.72 per share)

Arizona vs. UConn: Wildcats to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Pelicans vs. Pistons: Detroit to win by more than 8.5 points NO

"Under normal circumstances, probably not playing this as the Pelicans are not very good and fairly banged up. But this feels like the trap game of the season thus far in the NBA after the Pistons went into San Antonio last night and won 105-93 to ... end the Spurs' 12-game winning streak," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "How are the Pistons -- who had allowed 277 points combined in the previous two games -- not pretty flat tonight to conclude this four-game trip in the Big Easy? The Pels are on normal rest and played arguably their game of the season Monday in trouncing Golden State."

Kalshi prices Detroit to win by more than 8.5 points at $0.39 per share, while NO is priced at $0.61 per share. Trade on Pistons vs. Pelicans here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Yale vs. Vermont: Yale to win

"Two schools that might be in the NCAA Tournament as Vermont was projected to win America East and Yale got some first-place votes in the Ivy but picked third," Severance said. "The Bulldogs are 2-3 but those losses at UCF, Baylor and Northeastern. They have five guys averaging double-figure points, are the much better 3-point shooting team (38.6% to 30.8%) and are ranked No. 159 by KenPom with Vermont 185. Yale won by 3 on the road last year."

Kalshi prices Yale to win at $0.72 per share, while Vermont is priced at $0.28 per share to win. Trade on Vermont vs. Yale here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Arizona vs. UConn: Wildcats to win by more than 3.5 points

The Wildcats opened their season as a top-five team in the country coming off a trip to the Final Four in 2026. However, they suffered a season-opening loss to UCLA and dropped to No. 12. Arizona rebounded with a win over Auburn on the road on Friday and now has another golden opportunity to add to its resume with No. 3 UConn coming to town. The Huskies are 4-0 with a neutral court win over Michigan and a win at home over Ohio State, but this is their first trip away from home this season. The model predicts that Arizona wins by seven on average and that the Wildcats win by more than 3.5 in 59% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Arizona to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on UConn vs. Arizona here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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