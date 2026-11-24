The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tuesday's slate features college basketball's Texas Tech vs. Louisville and the NBA's Boston Celtics at the Washington Wizards, both at 8 p.m. ET. College football is also on the schedule with Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan at 7 p.m. ET. Western Michigan is trading at $0.69 per share to beat Miami (OH) on Kalshi. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Texas Tech trades at $0.585 per share to beat Louisville, and Boston trades at $0.785 per share to beat Washington. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Texas Tech vs. Louisville predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 25 Louisville meet at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Players Era event. Texas Tech is 5-0 and has won each game by 14 points or more except its 84-78 win against Illinois, scoring 410 points across its five games, an average of 82.0, and allowing 256, an average of 51.2. Louisville is 3-1 and is coming off an 83-69 win against Stetson after a 78-98 loss at Memphis, scoring 352 points across its four games, an average of 88.0, and allowing 294, an average of 73.5. Cruz Davis leads Texas Tech with 16.4 points, 5.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game, while Flory Bidunga leads Louisville with 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

On Kalshi, Texas Tech winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.465, more than 4.5 points at $0.425 and more than 5.5 points at $0.39. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 152.5, $0.495 for more than 153.5, $0.475 for more than 154.5, $0.445 for more than 155.5, and $0.505 per share for fewer than 153.5 trades. Trade on Tuesday's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Celtics vs. Wizards predictions

Boston visits Washington at Capital One Arena with Jayson Tatum averaging 26.4 points and 6.7 assists and Neemias Queta averaging 7.1 rebounds. The Celtics are 11-6 and have lost four straight games, including 87-88 at Golden State, 96-97 at Sacramento and 101-105 at Denver, and center Mitchell Robinson is out with an illness. The Wizards are 7-11 and have won three straight games, including 116-96 against Orlando, 98-94 at Chicago and 103-99 at Toronto. Anthony Davis leads Washington with 25.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and Trae Young averages 8.8 assists, while forward Tristan Vukcevic, guard Reece Beekman, forward Justin Champagnie and guard Jamir Watkins are out.

On Kalshi, Boston winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.675 per share, more than 7.5 points at $0.615, more than 9.5 points at $0.555, more than 10.5 points at $0.505 and more than 11.5 points at $0.455. The game's combined points are trading at $0.575 per share for more than 214.5, $0.525 for more than 216.5, $0.485 for more than 218.5 and $0.43 for more than 220.5, and fewer than 216.5 trades at $0.475 per share. Trade on Tuesday's NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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