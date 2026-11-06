The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday's NBA slate features the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Portland Trail Blazers visiting the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

76ers vs. Cavaliers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Philadelphia is 8-1 and 4-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including a 112-106 win at Detroit on Nov. 4 and a 126-107 win against Chicago on Nov. 2. Guard Tyrese Maxey averages 28 points per game and center Joel Embiid averages 10 rebounds. Center Ariel Hukporti and forward Dom Barlow are out, and center Adem Bona is questionable with a back injury. Cleveland is 4-4 and 3-1 at home, and it has lost two straight games, including a 124-116 loss at Oklahoma City on Nov. 4 and a 117-112 loss against Oklahoma City on Nov. 2. Guard Donovan Mitchell averages 22.5 points per game, and forward Jaylon Tyson is out with an ankle injury. Center Jarrett Allen is questionable with a knee injury.

On Kalshi, Philadelphia trades at $0.59 per share to win at Cleveland, and Cleveland trades at $0.42 per share. Philadelphia winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.57 per share for more than 228.5 and $0.43 per share for fewer than 228.5. Trade on 76ers vs. Cavaliers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers predictions

In the late game, Portland is 6-1 and 5-0 on the road, and it has won three straight games, including a 132-119 win at Phoenix on Nov. 4 and a 118-110 win at Denver on Nov. 2. The Trail Blazers also beat the Lakers 136-129 at Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Forward Deni Avdija averages 23.4 points per game and center Donovan Clingan averages 10.6 rebounds, while guard Ja Morant, guard Shaedon Sharpe and forward Vit Krejci are out. The Lakers are 7-2 and 4-1 at home, and they have won three straight games, including a 116-103 win at Sacramento on Nov. 4 and a 138-117 win against Miami on Nov. 2. Guard Luka Doncic averages 38.5 points per game, and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is questionable with an illness.

Los Angeles trades at $0.59 per share to win at home, and Portland trades at $0.41 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.54 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 231.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 231.5. Two of Portland's last five games finished above that mark, at 265 and 251, and two of Los Angeles' did, at 256 and 255. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.