The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday's NBA slate includes the Cleveland Cavaliers at the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors at the Houston Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi has New York at $0.635 per share to win at home and Houston at $0.685 per share to win at home. More than 221.5 points scored in Knicks vs. Cavaliers is trading at $0.53 per share. Trade on NBA and college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

In addition to sports, you can also trade on politics on Kalshi, including who will be new Senate Majority Leader and Democratic Presidential nominee. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos can start with the Knicks' defense. New York is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 117-85 win against Milwaukee after a 109-97 win at Cleveland and a 135-105 win against Chicago. The Knicks have allowed 95.0 points per game across their last five games. Cleveland is 5-6 and 1-4 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including a 124-112 loss at Charlotte and a 109-97 loss against New York, and it has allowed 113.8 points per game in that stretch. Jalen Brunson leads New York with 25.9 points per game, and Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 22.8 points per game. Sam Merrill is out for the Cavaliers with an elbow injury, and Jaylon Tyson is questionable with an ankle injury.

On Kalshi, New York trades at $0.635 per share to win and Cleveland trades at $0.365 per share. New York winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.50, more than 5.5 points at $0.46 and more than 6.5 points at $0.425. The game's combined points are trading at $0.57 per share for more than 219.5, $0.53 for more than 221.5, $0.48 for more than 223.5 and $0.435 for more than 225.5. Trade on Cavaliers vs. Knicks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Warriors vs. Rockets predictions

Golden State has won five straight games, and Houston has dealt with a more mixed stretch. The Warriors are 8-3 and 2-2 on the road, with a 138-87 win against New Orleans, a 126-119 win against Orlando and a 120-100 win against Miami among those five wins. Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 30.6 points per game, and Draymond Green averages 7.6 assists. Houston is 8-3 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 110-100 win against Denver after a 102-99 loss at Phoenix and a 117-107 loss against Minnesota. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 21.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Jimmy Butler III and Gary Payton II are out for Golden State, and Clint Capela and Steven Adams are out for Houston.

On Kalshi, Houston trades at $0.685 per share to win at home and Golden State trades at $0.305 per share. Houston winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.58 per share, more than 5.5 points at $0.54, more than 6.5 points at $0.485 and more than 7.5 points at $0.455. The game's combined points are trading at $0.60 per share for more than 216.5, $0.55 for more than 218.5, $0.515 for more than 220.5 and $0.45 for more than 222.5. Four of Golden State's last five games finished above 220.5 combined points, and one of Houston's did. Trade on Warriors vs. Rockets here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.