The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Tuesday night's NBA and college basketball games. Two of the league's best records meet in Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET, with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at $0.53 per share to win on Polymarket and Jaylon Brown and the 76ers at $0.48 per share. Brown to score 25+ points against Boston is trading at $0.39 per share on Polymarket. You can also trade on Kentucky vs. Kansas and Duke vs. Michigan State in college basketball. Kansas is trading at $0.65 per share to beat Kentucky, who is trading at $0.36 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Celtics vs. 76ers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the stars on each side. Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, and the Celtics are 8-2, including 5-0 at home and 3-2 on the road. Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia with 26.9 points per game, Joel Embiid leads the team with 9.7 rebounds and LeBron James leads it with 6.7 assists, and the 76ers are 9-2, including 4-1 at home.

On Polymarket, Boston trades at $0.53 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.48 per share. Boston winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 217.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 217.5. The first half is just as close, with Boston to lead at halftime at $0.51 per share, Philadelphia at $0.49 per share and a tie at $0.06 per share. Overtime trades at $0.06 per share Yes. In the winning margin market, Boston by 1 to 5 points trades at $0.20 per share, Philadelphia by 1 to 5 at $0.19 and Boston by 21 or more at $0.14. Trade on Celtics vs. 76ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Heat vs. Jazz predictions

Utah is 1-9 and has lost five straight games, and Polymarket has the largest gap on the night here. The Heat are 4-6 and 3-3 on the road, and they are coming off a 114-108 win at Sacramento after a 117-116 win at the Los Angeles Clippers. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Miami with 27.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game and is probable. Utah is 1-4 at home, and Lauri Markkanen averages 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds and is questionable with a wrist injury. Keyonte George, Jusuf Nurkic and Jaren Jackson Jr. are out for the Jazz.

Miami trades at $0.76 per share to win and Utah trades at $0.25 per share. Miami winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 228.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 228.5. Miami to lead at halftime trades at $0.71 per share and Utah at $0.32 per share, and Miami winning by 21 or more points trades at $0.23 per share. Trade on NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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