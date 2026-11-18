The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Wednesday's NBA games. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Boston Celtics at the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET. In college basketball, No. 3 UConn visits No. 12 Arizona at 9 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Philadelphia trades at $0.53 per share to win, while Boston trades at $0.56 per share. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

76ers vs. Magic predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the stars. Tyrese Maxey averages 26.5 points per game for Philadelphia and had 24 points and nine assists in Monday's 135-123 win at Brooklyn, Joel Embiid averages 8.5 rebounds, and LeBron James averages 6.9 assists and is listed as available despite a back issue. Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points and 8.3 assists for Orlando, and Wendell Carter Jr. averages 8.8 rebounds. The 76ers are 12-3 and the Magic are 6-7, and Orlando is coming off a 115-105 win at Boston on Tuesday. Philadelphia is without Jaylen Brown, and Orlando is without Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac.

On Polymarket, Philadelphia trades at $0.53 per share to win on the road and Orlando trades at $0.48 per share. Philadelphia winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 221.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 221.5. Trade on 76ers vs. Magic here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Celtics vs. Nuggets predictions

Boston is 11-3 and 5-2 on the road, and it has won four of its last five games, including 131-94 against Dallas, 98-93 at Toronto and 123-101 at Philadelphia. Its loss was 115-105 against Orlando on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 26.5 points and 7.1 assists per game, and Neemias Queta averages 6.6 rebounds.

Denver is 7-5 and 2-3 at home, and it has lost two of its last five games, including 117-105 against Phoenix on Tuesday and 110-100 at Houston. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 26.1 points per game, and Nikola Jokic averages 10.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Julian Strawther is out. Three of Denver's last five games finished with more than 220.5 combined points, and two of Boston's did, at 225 and 224.

On Polymarket, Boston trades at $0.56 per share to win on the road and Denver trades at $0.45 per share. Boston winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 220.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 220.5. Trade on NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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