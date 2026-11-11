The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Wednesday night's NBA games. The Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET, with Boston at $0.70 per share to win on Polymarket and Toronto at $0.31 per share. The San Antonio Spurs visit the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET as the Spurs trade at $0.91 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Celtics vs. Raptors predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the stars on each side. Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, and the Celtics are 9-2, including 4-2 on the road, after a 123-101 win at Philadelphia on Tuesday. RJ Barrett leads Toronto with 21.3 points per game, Jakob Poeltl averages 6.5 rebounds and Jamal Shead averages 7.0 assists, and the Raptors are 5-5, including 2-2 at home. Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard are out for Toronto, and Immanuel Quickley, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Collin Murray-Boyles are questionable.

On Polymarket, Boston trades at $0.70 per share to win on the road and Toronto trades at $0.31 per share. Boston winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 215.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 215.5. Trade on Celtics vs. Raptors here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Spurs vs. Bulls predictions

The gap between these teams is the widest on the slate. San Antonio is 9-2 and 5-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 122-96 at Phoenix, 125-103 at Portland and 124-109 at Sacramento. Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 30.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game, and De'Aaron Fox averages 5.9 assists. Devin Vassell is questionable with a groin injury, and Tobias Harris is out with a calf injury.

Chicago is 1-8 and 0-3 at home, and it has lost five straight games, allowing 129.2 points per game in that stretch. Caleb Wilson leads the Bulls with 19.3 points per game, Jalen Smith averages 7.8 rebounds and Josh Giddey averages 8.4 assists. Norman Powell, Tobe Awaka and Zach Collins are questionable. On Polymarket, San Antonio trades at $0.91 per share to win and Chicago trades at $0.10 per share. San Antonio winning by more than 15.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 239.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 239.5.. Trade on NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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