The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Tuesday night's games. The New York Knicks visit the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Detroit Pistons at the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET, and college basketball is being played tonight too. On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.58 per share to win and San Antonio trades at $0.79 per share. More than 214.5 points in Knicks vs. Raptors is trading at $0.50 per share. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks vs. Raptors predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the stars. Jalen Brunson averages 26.7 points per game for New York, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 17 rebounds in Sunday's 112-108 win at Toronto. Scottie Barnes averages 24.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Raptors, and Jamal Shead averages 6.5 assists. The Knicks are 7-6 and the Raptors are 5-8, and Toronto is without Kawhi Leonard and Nate Bittle.

On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.58 per share to win on the road and Toronto trades at $0.43 per share. New York winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 215.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 215.5. Trade on Knicks vs. Raptors here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Pistons vs. Spurs predictions

San Antonio has won five straight games, and it is 12-2 overall and 5-2 at home. The Spurs beat Utah 110-102, Golden State 123-85, Chicago 124-119, Phoenix 122-96 and Portland 125-103 in that stretch. Victor Wembanyama leads San Antonio with 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, and De'Aaron Fox averages 5.8 assists. Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out.

Detroit is 8-4 and 5-2 on the road, but it has lost three of its last five games, including 137-117 at Miami and 121-116 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 25.7 points and 7.9 assists per game, and Ausar Thompson averages 8.6 rebounds. Duncan Robinson, Taurean Prince, Ron Holland and Jalen Duren are out. Four of Detroit's last five games finished with more than 222.5 combined points, and one of San Antonio's did, at 243.

On Polymarket, San Antonio trades at $0.79 per share to win at home and Detroit trades at $0.22 per share. San Antonio winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 222.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 222.5. Trade on NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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