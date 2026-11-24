The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Tuesday's college basketball and NBA games. Vanderbilt visits Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET, and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET. Tuesday night college football has Kent State at Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan at 7 p.m. ET. In the NBA, the Nuggets are trading at $0.74 per share to beat the Mavericks. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Vanderbilt vs. Ohio State predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the top scorers. No. 14 Vanderbilt is 6-0, and Tyler Tanner leads the Commodores with 18.7 points and 3.5 assists per game and Berke Buyuktuncel with 7.0 rebounds. Ohio State is 4-2, and John Mobley Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 16.5 points and 4.5 assists per game and Andrija Jelavic with 6.5 rebounds. The Schottenstein Center hosts the game.

Vanderbilt has won its last five games by at least eight points, including 105-81 against Memphis and 74-51 against Wake Forest, scoring 446 points across those games, an average of 89.2, and allowing 318, an average of 63.6. Ohio State is coming off a 101-62 win against UMBC and an 86-59 win against Prairie View A&M after a 68-84 loss at UConn, scoring 428 points across its last five games, an average of 85.6, and allowing 344, an average of 68.8. On Polymarket, Vanderbilt trades at $0.56 per share to win and Ohio State trades at $0.45 per share. Vanderbilt winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.54 per share Yes and $0.47 per share No, and more than 156.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on Vanderbilt vs. Ohio State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Mavericks vs. Nuggets predictions

The Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena, and the matchup features Nikola Jokic and Cooper Flagg. Jokic averages 9.2 assists and 10.9 rebounds and Jamal Murray averages 26.2 points for Denver, which is 10-5. Flagg averages 24.3 points and 6.4 assists and P.J. Washington averages 6.7 rebounds for Dallas, which is 10-7.

Denver has won four of its last five games, including 151-145 at Chicago and 133-124 against Houston, scoring 610 points across those games, an average of 122.0, and allowing 595, an average of 119.0. Dallas is coming off a 116-114 win at Utah and a 110-100 win against the Los Angeles Clippers after a 94-131 loss at Boston, scoring 553 points across its last five games, an average of 110.6, and allowing 566, an average of 113.2. Forward Tobi Lawal, center Dereck Lively II, forward Sergio de Larrea and forward Tarik Biberovic are out for the Mavericks, and Washington is questionable with an illness. On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.27 per share to win and Denver trades at $0.74 per share. Denver winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and more than 231.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade on the NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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