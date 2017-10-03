MIA
Key Players
G. Dragic
7 G
B. Portis
5 F
22.8 Min. Per Game 22.8
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
47.2 Field Goal % 45.3
46.8 Three Point % 44.6
82.2 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 1 Jerian Grant made free throw 0:06
  Shooting foul on Wayne Ellington 0:06
+ 3 Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic 0:30
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
+ 1 Tyler Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:44
+ 1 Tyler Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:44
  Personal foul on Jerian Grant 0:44
+ 3 Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 0:46
+ 3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
Team Stats
Points 100 93
Field Goals 34-75 (45.3%) 33-88 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 19-23 (82.6%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 55
Offensive 1 6
Defensive 44 40
Team 3 9
Assists 19 25
Steals 9 10
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Johnson F 16
15 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Valentine F 45
14 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 10-9 7381936100
home team logo Bulls 3-151329193293
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logoHeat 10-9 100.9 PPG 43.4 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logoBulls 3-15 94.4 PPG 44.7 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
G. Dragic G 18.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.7 APG 46.5 FG%
J. Grant G 8.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 5.2 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Dragic G 24 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
J. Grant G 24 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 37.5
40.6 3PT FG% 42.4
82.6 FT% 81.3
Heat
Starters
G. Dragic
H. Whiteside
D. Waiters
J. Winslow
J. Richardson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dragic 33 24 2 3 0 0 3 3 7/11 4/7 6/7 0 2 29 +5
H. Whiteside 21 11 9 0 1 0 0 1 5/11 0/0 1/2 1 8 21 +2
D. Waiters 26 7 5 1 0 0 2 0 2/10 1/6 2/2 0 5 12 -2
J. Winslow 19 4 8 2 1 0 0 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 8 17 -4
J. Richardson 24 0 2 1 1 1 3 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 2 3 +11
Bench
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
K. Olynyk
T. Johnson
A. Hammons
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
O. White
B. Adebayo
M. Williams
D. Walton
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Ellington 29 19 2 2 1 0 1 1 5/8 5/8 4/4 0 2 25 +3
J. Johnson 28 15 7 6 2 2 0 0 7/9 0/1 1/2 0 7 38 +11
K. Olynyk 26 10 5 2 1 0 3 4 3/8 1/3 3/4 0 5 17 +5
T. Johnson 30 10 5 2 2 2 0 4 3/8 2/4 2/2 0 5 23 +4
A. Hammons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Adebayo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 100 45 19 9 5 12 14 34/75 13/32 19/23 1 44 185 +35
Bulls
Starters
J. Holiday
D. Valentine
L. Markkanen
R. Lopez
K. Dunn
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 36 15 3 1 0 1 1 4 5/14 3/9 2/2 0 3 20 0
D. Valentine 39 14 13 7 1 0 1 3 5/12 4/6 0/0 2 11 41 -14
L. Markkanen 31 11 10 1 0 1 0 1 4/10 3/7 0/0 0 10 24 +2
R. Lopez 27 10 7 3 1 0 2 0 5/12 0/0 0/0 3 4 22 +5
K. Dunn 23 2 4 3 3 0 3 2 0/6 0/0 2/2 0 4 12 -6
Bench
J. Grant
B. Portis
A. Blakeney
P. Zipser
Q. Pondexter
N. Mirotic
C. Payne
K. Felder
Z. LaVine
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
D. Nwaba
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 30 24 1 3 2 0 4 4 8/16 3/4 5/6 1 0 29 -9
B. Portis 23 11 4 4 0 0 2 2 4/7 1/2 2/2 0 4 21 -13
A. Blakeney 14 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 1/7 0/4 1/2 0 2 8 +8
P. Zipser 12 3 2 2 1 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 2 10 -8
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 93 46 25 10 2 13 18 33/88 14/33 13/16 6 40 187 -35
NBA Scores