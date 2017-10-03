No Text
MIA
CHI
No Text
Key Players
G. Dragic
7 G
B. Portis
5 F
|22.8
|Min. Per Game
|22.8
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|47.2
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|46.8
|Three Point %
|44.6
|82.2
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 1
|Jerian Grant made free throw
|0:06
|Shooting foul on Wayne Ellington
|0:06
|+ 3
|Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:06
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:09
|Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|0:30
|Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:35
|+ 1
|Tyler Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:44
|+ 1
|Tyler Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:44
|Personal foul on Jerian Grant
|0:44
|+ 3
|Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis
|0:46
|+ 3
|Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|100
|93
|Field Goals
|34-75 (45.3%)
|33-88 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|13-32 (40.6%)
|14-33 (42.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|55
|Offensive
|1
|6
|Defensive
|44
|40
|Team
|3
|9
|Assists
|19
|25
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|14
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
J. Johnson F 16
15 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
D. Valentine F 45
14 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
|
|Team Stats
|Heat 10-9
|100.9 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|20.7 APG
|Bulls 3-15
|94.4 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|21.1 APG
|Key Players
|
|G. Dragic G
|18.9 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.7 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
|J. Grant G
|8.5 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|5.2 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
|G. Dragic G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|J. Grant G
|24 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|40.6
|3PT FG%
|42.4
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|81.3
|
Heat
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Dragic
|33
|24
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7/11
|4/7
|6/7
|0
|2
|29
|+5
|H. Whiteside
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|21
|+2
|D. Waiters
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|5
|12
|-2
|J. Winslow
|19
|4
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|17
|-4
|J. Richardson
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|3
|+11
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Dragic
|33
|24
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7/11
|4/7
|6/7
|0
|2
|29
|+5
|H. Whiteside
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|21
|+2
|D. Waiters
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|5
|12
|-2
|J. Winslow
|19
|4
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|17
|-4
|J. Richardson
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|3
|+11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Ellington
|29
|19
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|5/8
|4/4
|0
|2
|25
|+3
|J. Johnson
|28
|15
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|7
|38
|+11
|K. Olynyk
|26
|10
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|5
|17
|+5
|T. Johnson
|30
|10
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|23
|+4
|A. Hammons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McGruder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mickey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Adebayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|100
|45
|19
|9
|5
|12
|14
|34/75
|13/32
|19/23
|1
|44
|185
|+35
Bulls
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Holiday
|36
|15
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5/14
|3/9
|2/2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|D. Valentine
|39
|14
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/12
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|11
|41
|-14
|L. Markkanen
|31
|11
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|10
|24
|+2
|R. Lopez
|27
|10
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|22
|+5
|K. Dunn
|23
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|12
|-6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Holiday
|36
|15
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5/14
|3/9
|2/2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|D. Valentine
|39
|14
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/12
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|11
|41
|-14
|L. Markkanen
|31
|11
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|10
|24
|+2
|R. Lopez
|27
|10
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|22
|+5
|K. Dunn
|23
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|12
|-6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Grant
|30
|24
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|4
|8/16
|3/4
|5/6
|1
|0
|29
|-9
|B. Portis
|23
|11
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|21
|-13
|A. Blakeney
|14
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/7
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|8
|+8
|P. Zipser
|12
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|10
|-8
|Q. Pondexter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Mirotic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Felder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. LaVine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Felicio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nwaba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|93
|46
|25
|10
|2
|13
|18
|33/88
|14/33
|13/16
|6
|40
|187
|-35