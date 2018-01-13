OKC
CHA

No Text

Westbrook leads Thunder past Hornets, 101-91

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Russell Westbrook didn't think the Oklahoma City Thunder were aggressive enough in the last meeting with the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA's reigning MVP made sure that didn't happen again Saturday.

''We hit first,'' Westbrook said.

Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Thunder beat the Hornets 101-91 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Paul George added 17 points, Steven Adams had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Thunder avenged a 116-103 loss to the Hornets earlier this season in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but their bench helped open a double-digit lead as Charlotte shot 5 of 21 from the field over the final 12 minutes. The Thunder attempted 97 shots as they dominated the offensive glass with 20 second-chance points.

Oklahoma City's length on defense bothered the Hornets all night, particularly late in the game.

Charlotte scored just 32 points in the second half.

''We used our size and athleticism, to put pressure on them,'' Westbrook said.

Hornets All-Star point guard Kemba Walker had several shots blocked on drives to the basket and finished 5 of 17 from the field. He still led the Hornets with 19 points, while Dwight Howard added 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Charlotte hoped to gain some momentum and get back in the fight in the Eastern Conference after having won three of its previous four games, but couldn't overcome its poor fourth quarter. The Hornets were outscored 28-15.

It was a needed win for the Thunder in their fifth game on the road in the last six. Oklahoma City will play four of its next five at home.

Westbrook finished just 10 of 27 from the field but controlled the tempo of the game late and didn't allow the Hornets to get back into it once they fell behind by double digits.

Hornets associate head coach Stephen Silas said he felt that his team ran out of gas in the fourth quarter after playing a late game Friday night and then two hours earlier than normal on Saturday.

''We started the quarter pretty good but after the second group went in they seemed tired,'' Silas said. ''Our first group seemed tired, too. A back-to-back with a quick turnaround was a tough one.''

TIP-INS

Thunder: Jerami Grant finished with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field. ... Carmelo Anthony struggled from the field, shooting 3 of 14 and finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds. ... Bench outscored Charlotte 35-27.

Hornets: Howard had three blocks and now has 1,971 for his career. He's the active leader in the category and in 19th place on the NBA's career list. ... Howard has 23 double-doubles this season. .. Were outscored 44-34 in the paint.

FELTON'S CONTRIBUTION

The Thunder got a big lift from backup point guard Raymond Felton in the fourth quarter. He used the pick-and-roll effectively to get to the basket and create shots for others.

''He knows how to play pick-and-rolls, so he was able to go deep into the paint,'' said Hornets forward Marvin Williams. ''He was able to kick it out and make big shots for them. It took us a little while to kind of figure out what to do with him and once we did they kind of went away from it.''

Felton, who played at North Carolina, was thrilled to get a win.

''We were tired of dropping these L's and wanted to get a win tonight,'' Felton said. ''I especially wanted to get one here, back home. It was one of those things where we were just being aggressive, playing together. We got aggressive on defense, so it worked out for us.''

PLAYING BETTER

Despite the loss, Hornets guard Nic Batum feels the team is starting to play better, particularly on defense.

''If we stick together as a team, like I have been preaching the last couple of weeks, we can be a good team,'' Batum said.

But the Hornets are 16-25 and might be starting to run out of time to make a playoff run.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Sacramento on Monday night.

Hornets: Visit Detroit on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
43.6 Field Goal % 42.3
43.6 Three Point % 42.4
71.2 Free Throw % 84.9
  Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:26
  Russell Westbrook missed turnaround jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:49
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:57
  Russell Westbrook missed jump shot 1:01
+ 3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 1:23
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 1:36
  Bad pass turnover on Nicolas Batum, stolen by Josh Huestis 1:53
  Team rebound 2:03
Team Stats
Points 101 91
Field Goals 39-97 (40.2%) 33-83 (39.8%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 60 60
Offensive 19 9
Defensive 38 41
Team 3 10
Assists 17 16
Steals 8 3
Blocks 9 7
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
25 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
M. Williams PF 2
16 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 23-20 31241828101
home team logo Hornets 16-252831171591
O/U 212.0, CHA +2.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 212.0, CHA +2.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logoThunder 23-20 104.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logoHornets 16-25 104.7 PPG 46.5 RPG 20.5 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 25.1 PPG 9.6 RPG 10.0 APG 43.6 FG%
K. Walker PG 21.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.7 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 25 PTS 10 REB 7 AST
K. Walker PG 19 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
40.2 FG% 39.8
30.8 3PT FG% 32.1
75.0 FT% 69.6
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
C. Anthony
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 36 25 10 7 2 1 3 1 10/27 0/3 5/7 2 8 49 +5
P. George 35 17 8 0 1 1 2 2 6/14 2/5 3/4 3 5 25 -1
S. Adams 31 14 11 1 3 4 3 5 7/11 0/0 0/0 7 4 31 +6
C. Anthony 33 7 10 1 0 0 0 2 3/14 0/5 1/2 1 9 19 +3
T. Ferguson 17 3 1 1 0 1 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 0 6 +9
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
C. Anthony
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 36 25 10 7 2 1 3 1 10/27 0/3 5/7 2 8 49 +5
P. George 35 17 8 0 1 1 2 2 6/14 2/5 3/4 3 5 25 -1
S. Adams 31 14 11 1 3 4 3 5 7/11 0/0 0/0 7 4 31 +6
C. Anthony 33 7 10 1 0 0 0 2 3/14 0/5 1/2 1 9 19 +3
T. Ferguson 17 3 1 1 0 1 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 0 6 +9
Bench
A. Abrines
J. Grant
R. Felton
P. Patterson
J. Huestis
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Abrines 14 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/3 1/1 2 1 12 +13
J. Grant 21 9 3 1 0 1 0 2 3/3 1/1 2/2 0 3 15 +1
R. Felton 16 8 4 5 0 0 0 3 4/10 0/1 0/0 2 2 22 +6
P. Patterson 16 6 5 1 0 0 0 2 1/6 1/3 3/4 1 4 13 +4
J. Huestis 17 3 2 0 2 1 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 8 +4
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 101 57 17 8 9 9 22 39/97 8/26 15/20 19 38 200 +50
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
N. Batum
D. Howard
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 33 19 3 2 1 0 5 2 5/17 2/7 7/8 0 3 22 -4
M. Williams 27 16 9 4 0 0 0 0 6/9 3/5 1/1 0 9 33 -7
N. Batum 33 12 3 2 1 1 4 1 4/13 2/7 2/3 1 2 17 -4
D. Howard 34 11 17 0 1 3 0 3 4/9 0/0 3/6 5 12 32 -2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 29 6 2 2 0 1 2 1 2/9 0/0 2/2 0 2 11 -10
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
N. Batum
D. Howard
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 33 19 3 2 1 0 5 2 5/17 2/7 7/8 0 3 22 -4
M. Williams 27 16 9 4 0 0 0 0 6/9 3/5 1/1 0 9 33 -7
N. Batum 33 12 3 2 1 1 4 1 4/13 2/7 2/3 1 2 17 -4
D. Howard 34 11 17 0 1 3 0 3 4/9 0/0 3/6 5 12 32 -2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 29 6 2 2 0 1 2 1 2/9 0/0 2/2 0 2 11 -10
Bench
M. Carter-Williams
J. Lamb
F. Kaminsky
M. Monk
T. Graham
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
C. Zeller
J. O'Bryant
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Carter-Williams 15 7 3 3 0 1 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 2 16 -3
J. Lamb 18 6 4 0 0 1 0 0 3/8 0/1 0/1 1 3 11 0
F. Kaminsky 18 5 5 2 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/2 1/1 1 4 13 -3
M. Monk 11 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 1 8 -11
T. Graham 17 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/1 0 3 6 -6
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 91 50 16 3 7 14 15 33/83 9/28 16/23 9 41 169 -50
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores