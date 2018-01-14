No Text
MIL
MIA
No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
G. Dragic
7 PG
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|55.3
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|55.4
|Three Point %
|43.9
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|76.6
|Defensive rebound by James Johnson
|0:05
|Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:08
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:14
|Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson
|0:35
|Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:40
|Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|0:43
|Goran Dragic missed jump shot
|0:47
|Defensive rebound by James Johnson
|0:51
|Sterling Brown missed layup, blocked by Josh Richardson
|0:55
|Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by D.J. Wilson
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|97
|Field Goals
|25-79 (31.6%)
|35-76 (46.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-28 (14.3%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|25-27 (92.6%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|54
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|32
|46
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|9
|23
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
G. Dragic PG 7
25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
|
|Team Stats
|Bucks 22-20
|105.7 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|22.8 APG
|Heat 25-17
|101.0 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|21.3 APG
|Key Players
|
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|28.5 PPG
|9.9 RPG
|4.6 APG
|55.4 FG%
|
|G. Dragic PG
|17.0 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|4.9 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|G. Dragic PG
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|31.6
|FG%
|46.1
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|92.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
Bucks
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Antetokounmpo
|30
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6/12
|0/0
|10/10
|1
|5
|29
|-20
|K. Middleton
|33
|16
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/16
|1/8
|9/10
|1
|5
|25
|-4
|M. Brogdon
|34
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7/12
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|22
|-21
|E. Bledsoe
|31
|10
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/16
|0/6
|2/3
|1
|2
|19
|-16
|J. Henson
|25
|4
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|12
|-14
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Snell
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|-11
|S. Brown
|22
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|9
|-2
|M. Dellavedova
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|S. Kilpatrick
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|3
|-3
|T. Maker
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|6
|+3
|D. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|J. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teletovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Munford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|79
|40
|9
|8
|1
|15
|23
|25/79
|4/28
|25/27
|8
|32
|131
|-90
Heat
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Dragic
|32
|25
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|9/17
|4/6
|3/4
|0
|3
|31
|+17
|J. Richardson
|30
|16
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6/9
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|6
|23
|+3
|H. Whiteside
|25
|15
|10
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|9
|27
|+13
|T. Johnson
|34
|14
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5/11
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|6
|24
|+22
|J. Johnson
|25
|4
|4
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|27
|+15
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Ellington
|32
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/7
|2/3
|0
|5
|13
|+16
|K. Olynyk
|17
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|5
|14
|-1
|B. Adebayo
|27
|6
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|21
|+9
|J. Winslow
|13
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|15
|-4
|D. Waiters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hammons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McGruder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mickey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|97
|49
|23
|8
|8
|13
|18
|35/76
|11/29
|16/20
|3
|46
|195
|+90