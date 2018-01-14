MIL
MIA

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
55.3 Field Goal % 43.9
55.4 Three Point % 43.9
78.3 Free Throw % 76.6
  Defensive rebound by James Johnson 0:05
  Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson 0:35
  Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:40
  Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe 0:43
  Goran Dragic missed jump shot 0:47
  Defensive rebound by James Johnson 0:51
  Sterling Brown missed layup, blocked by Josh Richardson 0:55
  Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by D.J. Wilson 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson 1:18
Team Stats
Points 79 97
Field Goals 25-79 (31.6%) 35-76 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 4-28 (14.3%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 25-27 (92.6%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 54
Offensive 8 3
Defensive 32 46
Team 7 5
Assists 9 23
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
G. Dragic PG 7
25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 22-20 2320162079
home team logo Heat 25-172120302697
O/U 204.5, MIA -1.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logoBucks 22-20 105.7 PPG 38.5 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logoHeat 25-17 101.0 PPG 41.6 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 28.5 PPG 9.9 RPG 4.6 APG 55.4 FG%
G. Dragic PG 17.0 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.9 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
G. Dragic PG 25 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
31.6 FG% 46.1
14.3 3PT FG% 37.9
92.6 FT% 80.0
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
M. Brogdon
E. Bledsoe
J. Henson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 30 22 6 1 1 0 2 4 6/12 0/0 10/10 1 5 29 -20
K. Middleton 33 16 6 2 2 0 3 1 3/16 1/8 9/10 1 5 25 -4
M. Brogdon 34 15 5 1 1 0 1 5 7/12 1/3 0/0 1 4 22 -21
E. Bledsoe 31 10 3 4 1 0 3 4 4/16 0/6 2/3 1 2 19 -16
J. Henson 25 4 9 0 1 1 3 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 7 12 -14
Bench
T. Snell
S. Brown
M. Dellavedova
S. Kilpatrick
T. Maker
D. Wilson
J. Terry
M. Teletovic
J. Parker
R. Vaughn
X. Munford
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Snell 20 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0 3 -11
S. Brown 22 3 5 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 5 9 -2
M. Dellavedova 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 0
S. Kilpatrick 12 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 2 3 -3
T. Maker 16 2 3 1 0 0 1 2 0/5 0/1 2/2 2 1 6 +3
D. Wilson 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -2
J. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teletovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 79 40 9 8 1 15 23 25/79 4/28 25/27 8 32 131 -90
Heat
Starters
G. Dragic
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
T. Johnson
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dragic 32 25 3 2 1 0 2 0 9/17 4/6 3/4 0 3 31 +17
J. Richardson 30 16 6 0 1 1 1 2 6/9 2/2 2/2 0 6 23 +3
H. Whiteside 25 15 10 0 2 4 4 1 5/6 0/0 5/7 1 9 27 +13
T. Johnson 34 14 6 1 1 1 0 1 5/11 3/8 1/1 0 6 24 +22
J. Johnson 25 4 4 8 2 2 1 5 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 4 27 +15
Bench
W. Ellington
K. Olynyk
B. Adebayo
J. Winslow
D. Waiters
A. Hammons
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
O. White
D. Jones Jr.
D. Walton
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Ellington 32 7 5 2 0 0 3 1 2/8 1/7 2/3 0 5 13 +16
K. Olynyk 17 7 7 0 1 0 1 3 3/7 0/3 1/1 2 5 14 -1
B. Adebayo 27 6 4 6 0 0 1 4 2/6 0/0 2/2 0 4 21 +9
J. Winslow 13 3 4 4 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 4 15 -4
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hammons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 97 49 23 8 8 13 18 35/76 11/29 16/20 3 46 195 +90
