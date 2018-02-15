No Text
DEN
MIL
No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|27.6
|Pts. Per Game
|27.6
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|10.4
|Reb. Per Game
|10.4
|48.5
|Field Goal %
|54.0
|48.0
|Three Point %
|53.7
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|75.3
|Bad pass turnover on Sean Kilpatrick, stolen by Jamal Murray
|0:21
|+ 1
|Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:36
|+ 1
|Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:36
|Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:36
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray
|0:41
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:44
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:49
|Gary Harris missed jump shot
|0:52
|+ 3
|Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|1:14
|Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic
|1:23
|+ 2
|Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|134
|123
|Field Goals
|47-85 (55.3%)
|49-92 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|24-40 (60.0%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|48
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|9
|8
|Assists
|37
|27
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|16
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
N. Jokic C 15
30 PTS, 15 REB, 17 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
36 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST
|Key Players
|
|N. Jokic C
|16.7 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|5.7 APG
|47.8 FG%
|
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|27.6 PPG
|10.4 RPG
|4.7 APG
|53.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Jokic C
|30 PTS
|15 REB
|17 AST
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|36 PTS
|11 REB
|13 AST
|
|55.3
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|60.0
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Jokic
|33
|30
|15
|17
|1
|2
|8
|5
|11/14
|3/3
|5/5
|4
|11
|74
|+11
|G. Harris
|39
|28
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10/18
|5/7
|3/5
|0
|1
|30
|+13
|J. Murray
|35
|26
|5
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|9/12
|5/7
|3/5
|3
|2
|42
|+18
|W. Barton
|39
|19
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/13
|4/7
|5/5
|0
|7
|36
|+11
|W. Chandler
|37
|11
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|18
|-2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Lyles
|16
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|15
|+1
|D. Harris
|19
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|15
|+4
|J. Hernangomez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Arthur
|11
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|7
|+5
|M. Beasley
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|P. Millsap
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Plumlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lydon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|134
|34
|37
|9
|6
|18
|23
|47/85
|24/40
|16/20
|8
|26
|239
|+55
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Antetokounmpo
|39
|36
|11
|13
|0
|3
|6
|2
|14/21
|1/2
|7/12
|3
|8
|70
|-3
|E. Bledsoe
|36
|27
|3
|8
|5
|0
|3
|1
|9/14
|3/6
|6/6
|1
|2
|48
|-1
|K. Middleton
|38
|17
|7
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4
|7/17
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|6
|23
|-8
|T. Snell
|33
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|12
|-5
|T. Maker
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|13
|-20
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Zeller
|30
|14
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|22
|+9
|J. Parker
|16
|12
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|3
|17
|-7
|S. Brown
|13
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|10
|-7
|J. Terry
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|S. Kilpatrick
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|-2
|-6
|X. Munford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Plumlee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brogdon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teletovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dellavedova
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|238
|123
|40
|27
|9
|5
|16
|20
|49/92
|9/26
|16/22
|11
|29
|215
|-55