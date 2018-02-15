DEN
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
27.6 Pts. Per Game 27.6
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
48.5 Field Goal % 54.0
48.0 Three Point % 53.7
85.0 Free Throw % 75.3
  Bad pass turnover on Sean Kilpatrick, stolen by Jamal Murray 0:21
+ 1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:36
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray 0:41
  Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:49
  Gary Harris missed jump shot 0:52
+ 3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 1:14
  Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic 1:23
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 1:40
Team Stats
Points 134 123
Field Goals 47-85 (55.3%) 49-92 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 24-40 (60.0%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 48
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 26 29
Team 9 8
Assists 37 27
Steals 9 9
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
30 PTS, 15 REB, 17 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
36 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 32-26 35393327134
home team logo Bucks 32-25 28342635123
O/U 214.5, MIL -2.5
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 32-26 107.4 PPG 44.6 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 32-25 104.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 16.7 PPG 10.5 RPG 5.7 APG 47.8 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.6 PPG 10.4 RPG 4.7 APG 53.7 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 30 PTS 15 REB 17 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 36 PTS 11 REB 13 AST
55.3 FG% 53.3
60.0 3PT FG% 34.6
80.0 FT% 72.7
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
W. Barton
W. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Jokic 33 30 15 17 1 2 8 5 11/14 3/3 5/5 4 11 74 +11
G. Harris 39 28 1 2 1 0 4 4 10/18 5/7 3/5 0 1 30 +13
J. Murray 35 26 5 5 3 0 2 3 9/12 5/7 3/5 3 2 42 +18
W. Barton 39 19 7 5 1 0 1 3 5/13 4/7 5/5 0 7 36 +11
W. Chandler 37 11 4 2 1 1 3 5 4/9 3/5 0/0 0 4 18 -2
Bench
T. Lyles
D. Harris
J. Hernangomez
D. Arthur
M. Beasley
P. Millsap
K. Faried
M. Plumlee
T. Lydon
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Craig
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 16 12 0 0 1 2 0 2 5/10 2/4 0/0 0 0 15 +1
D. Harris 19 6 1 4 0 0 0 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 1 15 +4
J. Hernangomez 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0
D. Arthur 11 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 7 +5
M. Beasley 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -6
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 134 34 37 9 6 18 23 47/85 24/40 16/20 8 26 239 +55
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
T. Snell
T. Maker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 39 36 11 13 0 3 6 2 14/21 1/2 7/12 3 8 70 -3
E. Bledsoe 36 27 3 8 5 0 3 1 9/14 3/6 6/6 1 2 48 -1
K. Middleton 38 17 7 0 2 1 4 4 7/17 1/3 2/3 1 6 23 -8
T. Snell 33 10 1 0 1 0 0 2 4/11 2/6 0/0 0 1 12 -5
T. Maker 17 4 3 3 0 0 0 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 1 13 -20
Bench
T. Zeller
J. Parker
S. Brown
J. Terry
S. Kilpatrick
X. Munford
M. Plumlee
D. Wilson
M. Brogdon
J. Henson
M. Teletovic
M. Dellavedova
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Zeller 30 14 5 1 0 1 0 3 7/9 0/0 0/0 2 3 22 +9
J. Parker 16 12 5 0 1 0 1 0 5/8 1/2 1/1 2 3 17 -7
S. Brown 13 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 5 10 -7
J. Terry 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -7
S. Kilpatrick 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -2 -6
X. Munford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
M. Plumlee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teletovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 238 123 40 27 9 5 16 20 49/92 9/26 16/22 11 29 215 -55
NBA Scores