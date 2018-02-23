MEM
Slumping Heat host Grizzlies

  • Feb 23, 2018

MIAMI -- When the slumping Miami Heat play host to the woeful Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena, it will be the Florida franchise's first home game since Feb. 9.

The Heat, who lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 124-123 in overtime on Friday night, have lost eight of their past nine games, putting the franchise in danger of missing the playoffs.

Miami (30-29) is a defensive-minded team, ranking third in points allowed, although some of that has to do with their slow pace of play (28th out of 30 teams in that category).

On Friday, the Heat defense was victimized by Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis, who had 45 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and five steals. Miami also couldn't stop point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, including the game-winning runner with 7.3 seconds left in overtime.

Those performances overshadowed solid efforts by Heat point guard Goran Dragic, who nearly had a triple-double with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists; and center Hassan Whiteside, who had a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out.

"We have to forge ahead regardless of what emotions we're feeling," Erik Spoelstra told the media after the Pelicans loss. "All these moments can benefit us, and I truly believe they will. We are so close to getting over the hump."

The Heat will be facing an 18-39 Memphis team that has been out of playoff contention for several weeks.

Injuries have crushed the Grizzlies, who lost their eighth straight game on Friday night, falling 112-89 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley (heel) is gone for the season, having played only 12 games, and wing Chandler Parsons (knee) has been severely limited.

The Grizzlies, who will miss the playoffs after qualifying for seven consecutive years, have seen their 14 players miss a combined 175 games due to injury or illness this season.

That situation could be made worse by the time they arrive in Miami since guard Tyreke Evans left the Cleveland game midway through the fourth quarter due to a rib injury.

"We may have our shortcomings," Grizzlies interim coach JB Bickerstaff said in a massive understatement told to the Commercial Appeal, "but our effort and competitive nature are still there."

The Heat, meanwhile, are trying to get healthy. Center/power forward Kelly Olynyk, who has been in the rotation all season as either a starter or key reserve, has a shoulder injury but is expected to return within days, possibly in time to face Memphis.

Small forward Rodney McGruder won't play against the Grizzlies. But he has been sent to the G League, meaning his return to the NBA after suffering a left-leg injury in the preseason is close at hand.

The plan is for McGruder -- who started 65 of his 78 games last season -- to play with the Sioux Falls SkyForce Saturday and Monday and then return to the Heat on Tuesday.

"More weapons -- that's what we need down the stretch," Heat shooting guard Wayne Ellington told The Sun-Sentinel.

"I think (the return of injured players) will be great for us. It will elevate some of our games. When you have a little more pressure to perform, that will make our team better."

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
41.4 Field Goal % 44.1
41.4 Three Point % 44.2
83.9 Free Throw % 76.7
+ 2 Myke Henry made jump shot 2:26
  Out of bounds turnover on Wayne Ellington 2:40
+ 3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Rabb 2:59
  Offensive rebound by Ivan Rabb 3:00
  Dillon Brooks missed jump shot 3:05
  Defensive rebound by Brice Johnson 3:18
  Udonis Haslem missed jump shot 3:22
  Defensive rebound by Justise Winslow 3:34
  Ivan Rabb missed jump shot 3:37
+ 3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 3:55
  Defensive rebound by James Johnson 4:05
Team Stats
Points 89 115
Field Goals 35-76 (46.1%) 41-86 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 5-10 (50.0%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 53
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 28 33
Team 6 6
Assists 15 27
Steals 6 14
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
A. Harrison SG 5
17 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
J. Winslow SF 20
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 18-39 3121181989
home team logo Heat 30-29 34263223115
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 18-39 99.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Heat 30-29 100.9 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
A. Harrison SG 8.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.8 APG 41.9 FG%
T. Johnson SG 11.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Harrison SG 17 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
T. Johnson SG 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
46.1 FG% 47.7
50.0 3PT FG% 40.0
82.4 FT% 77.8
Grizzlies
Starters
I. Rabb
M. Henry
B. McLemore
K. Simmons
B. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Rabb 21 9 5 1 1 0 4 4 3/4 0/0 3/4 2 3 13 -9
M. Henry 9 8 1 0 1 1 2 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 1 9 0
B. McLemore 13 6 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 2 8 -19
K. Simmons 20 6 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/0 2/2 0 0 9 -14
B. Johnson 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
On Bench
M. Chalmers
M. Conley
M. Gasol
C. Parsons
T. Evans
W. Selden Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chalmers 15 7 0 0 2 0 0 2 3/7 1/1 0/0 0 0 9 -16
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 89 36 15 6 3 18 22 35/76 5/10 14/17 8 28 49 -60
Heat
Starters
J. Winslow
W. Ellington
L. Babbitt
J. Mickey
U. Haslem
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Winslow 26 17 7 2 2 1 0 2 7/12 2/3 1/2 1 6 31 +3
W. Ellington 25 15 2 5 1 0 2 0 5/10 5/9 0/0 0 2 26 +24
L. Babbitt 7 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2 4 -6
J. Mickey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
U. Haslem 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
On Bench
B. Adebayo
J. Johnson
D. Wade
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
R. McGruder
D. Jones Jr.
D. Walton
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Adebayo 18 13 6 1 1 1 0 1 5/7 0/0 3/4 2 4 23 +24
J. Johnson 19 8 6 2 2 0 1 1 3/5 1/3 1/1 1 5 19 +23
D. Wade 18 6 4 4 0 0 1 4 3/7 0/0 0/0 3 1 17 +26
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Olynyk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 115 47 27 14 7 9 17 41/86 12/30 21/27 14 33 120 +84
NBA Scores