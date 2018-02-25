GS
NY

Struggling Knicks face another tough challenge against Warriors

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 25, 2018

Two days after hosting the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference in a 121-112 loss to the Boston Celtics, the struggling New York Knicks welcome the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to Madison Square Garden on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

Talk about a devastating 1-2 punch, for a team that's long been on the ropes.

After a brief reprieve -- a 120-113 decision at Orlando on Thursday that was the Knicks' first win since Jan. 30 -- New York must halt the NBA's best scoring offense, two days after trying to fend off the league's second-best scoring defense.

New York knew the storm into which it was heading for the two-game set, but that doesn't make it any easier.

"They're going to be tough," center Kyle O'Quinn said. "Obviously Boston and Golden State are two much different teams than an Orlando Magic team who has good guys, I love those guys out there, but much different squad. They present some challenges. They have dynamic bigs that are pretty good. Both have all-star caliber players that I think if we go out there, play as hard as we can and believe in ourselves, we'll give ourselves a chance like we did in Orlando."

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the Warriors have just a bit more firepower than the Magic.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have traded standout performances in recent weeks, with Curry dropping 44 points on Thursday in a 134-127 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, eight days after Kevin Durant had 50 in a six-point loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

On the season, Curry is averaging 27 points, fourth-best in the NBA, and Durant is averaging 26. Add in Klay Thompson, who is averaging 20, and the Knicks will have to scramble just to find the open shooter.

"It's going to be challenging like every other game," Knicks rookie guard Frank Ntilikina said. "We know that they're offensively very talented so we're going to have to step up and try to limit them."

Golden State, meanwhile, is looking to find the ruthlessness that has defined their four-year run among the league's legendary squads.

The Warriors, who started the season 4-3 before reeling off wins in nine of their next 10 games, have lost three games in February, including a 20-point loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 6.

The Warriors made up for that loss with a 112-80 win over the Thunder on Saturday. Durant had 28 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, 67 percent shooting from long distance, and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It was an important win for Durant and his semi-new squad: The Warriors lost twice to Oklahoma City earlier this season.

"We just didn't want to lose," Durant told reporters after the game. "We know we can get beat obviously if we don't come play with force. If we want to win a championship, we'll have to lock down on the defensive end and rebound."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
E. Kanter
00 C
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
49.4 Field Goal % 60.1
49.4 Three Point % 60.2
91.8 Free Throw % 85.9
  Shooting foul on Draymond Green 6:43
+ 1 Andre Iguodala made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:53
  Andre Iguodala missed 1st of 2 free throws 6:53
  Team rebound 6:53
  Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr. 6:53
  Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook 7:01
  Emmanuel Mudiay missed driving layup 7:03
  Defensive rebound by Michael Beasley 7:13
  Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:15
  Out of bounds turnover on Michael Beasley 7:33
  Defensive rebound by Michael Beasley 7:45
Team Stats
Points 113 90
Field Goals 41-73 (56.2%) 39-82 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 39
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 30 23
Team 6 6
Assists 28 23
Steals 7 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
22 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
E. Mudiay PG 1
20 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 46-14 37263911113
home team logo Knicks 24-37 392518991
O/U 229.5, NY +12.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 229.5, NY +12.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 46-14 116.1 PPG 44.3 RPG 30.6 APG
home team logo Knicks 24-37 104.1 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Thompson SG 19.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.5 APG 49.2 FG%
E. Mudiay PG 10.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 5.0 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Thompson SG 24 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
E. Mudiay PG 20 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
56.2 FG% 47.6
50.0 3PT FG% 38.1
85.0 FT% 66.7
Warriors
Starters
K. Thompson
D. West
D. Green
A. Iguodala
Q. Cook
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Thompson 31 24 4 5 1 0 1 1 9/13 4/6 2/2 0 4 38 +21
D. West 13 11 4 2 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 1/2 1 3 18 +5
D. Green 31 10 3 6 1 2 1 2 3/8 1/4 3/3 1 2 27 +12
A. Iguodala 17 9 3 1 1 0 1 1 3/5 2/3 1/2 1 2 14 -7
Q. Cook 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 +2
On Court
K. Thompson
D. West
D. Green
A. Iguodala
Q. Cook
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Thompson 31 24 4 5 1 0 1 1 9/13 4/6 2/2 0 4 38 +21
D. West 13 11 4 2 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 1/2 1 3 18 +5
D. Green 31 10 3 6 1 2 1 2 3/8 1/4 3/3 1 2 27 +12
A. Iguodala 17 9 3 1 1 0 1 1 3/5 2/3 1/2 1 2 14 -7
Q. Cook 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 +2
On Bench
N. Young
Z. Pachulia
J. Bell
S. Livingston
O. Casspi
D. Jones
K. Looney
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Young 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0 3 +1
Z. Pachulia 9 2 1 1 2 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 7 +8
J. Bell 7 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0 3 +2
S. Livingston 7 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 +1
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 113 35 28 7 4 10 11 41/73 14/28 17/20 5 30 113 +45
Knicks
Starters
E. Mudiay
T. Hardaway Jr.
L. Thomas
M. Beasley
T. Williams
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Mudiay 26 20 2 6 2 1 0 0 8/13 3/4 1/2 1 1 37 -24
T. Hardaway Jr. 26 13 1 4 1 0 2 2 4/11 2/6 3/3 0 1 21 -12
L. Thomas 13 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 7 -1
M. Beasley 23 2 4 4 0 0 3 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 4 11 -16
T. Williams 8 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 3 4 -2
On Court
E. Mudiay
T. Hardaway Jr.
L. Thomas
M. Beasley
T. Williams
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Mudiay 26 20 2 6 2 1 0 0 8/13 3/4 1/2 1 1 37 -24
T. Hardaway Jr. 26 13 1 4 1 0 2 2 4/11 2/6 3/3 0 1 21 -12
L. Thomas 13 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 7 -1
M. Beasley 23 2 4 4 0 0 3 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 4 11 -16
T. Williams 8 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 3 4 -2
On Bench
K. O'Quinn
T. Burke
F. Ntilikina
I. Hicks
D. Dotson
J. Noah
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
J. Jack
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. O'Quinn 21 14 6 2 0 0 2 3 7/10 0/0 0/0 2 4 22 -5
T. Burke 22 13 1 4 1 1 1 2 6/13 1/4 0/0 0 1 23 0
F. Ntilikina 25 13 5 1 0 0 1 3 6/12 1/3 0/0 2 3 19 -11
I. Hicks 6 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 2 -7
D. Dotson 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -3
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 173 90 33 23 6 2 13 15 39/82 8/21 4/6 10 23 147 -81
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores