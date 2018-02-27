No Text
LAC
DEN
No Text
Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|10.7
|Reb. Per Game
|10.7
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|48.8
|44.1
|Three Point %
|48.6
|89.5
|Free Throw %
|84.8
|Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Tobias Harris
|0:00
|+ 1
|Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:07
|Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:07
|Team rebound
|0:07
|Personal foul on Jamal Murray
|0:07
|+ 1
|Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:08
|+ 1
|Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:08
|Personal foul on Tyrone Wallace
|0:08
|+ 1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:11
|+ 1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:11
|Personal foul on Trey Lyles
|0:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|122
|120
|Field Goals
|46-89 (51.7%)
|43-87 (49.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|10-31 (32.3%)
|Free Throws
|23-31 (74.2%)
|24-30 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|51
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|30
|30
|Team
|7
|10
|Assists
|26
|27
|Steals
|12
|11
|Blocks
|7
|7
|Turnovers
|18
|20
|Fouls
|25
|27
|Technicals
|1
|0
L. Williams SG 23
25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
W. Barton SG 5
19 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
|Key Players
|
|L. Williams SG
|23.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|5.4 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
|G. Harris SG
|17.4 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|3.1 APG
|48.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Williams SG
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|G. Harris SG
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|49.4
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|32.3
|
|
|74.2
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Rivers
|29
|17
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6/12
|2/7
|3/6
|0
|4
|22
|-13
|T. Wallace
|31
|16
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6/10
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|29
|+7
|T. Harris
|28
|8
|6
|3
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3/12
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|22
|-9
|D. Jordan
|23
|7
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|6
|16
|-13
|W. Johnson
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|-14
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Williams
|36
|25
|5
|6
|2
|1
|2
|3
|10/18
|1/6
|4/5
|2
|3
|43
|+7
|B. Marjanovic
|15
|18
|6
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|8/9
|5
|1
|26
|+27
|M. Harrell
|24
|15
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|24
|+12
|M. Teodosic
|26
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|24
|+14
|S. Dekker
|9
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|2
|11
|-8
|D. Gallinari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Beverley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thornwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|122
|43
|26
|12
|7
|18
|25
|46/89
|7/26
|23/31
|13
|30
|218
|+10
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Harris
|38
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|7/13
|4/6
|5/6
|1
|1
|29
|+1
|W. Barton
|39
|19
|7
|5
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7/15
|2/6
|3/3
|1
|6
|38
|-2
|W. Chandler
|36
|18
|8
|6
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7/14
|1/5
|3/4
|2
|6
|37
|-1
|N. Jokic
|27
|18
|6
|4
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4/5
|2/3
|8/8
|0
|6
|29
|+6
|J. Murray
|32
|18
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|4
|7/11
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|1
|26
|+7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Plumlee
|22
|10
|9
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|0/4
|4
|5
|24
|-6
|P. Millsap
|23
|9
|7
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|5
|20
|-8
|D. Harris
|12
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|0
|8
|-8
|T. Lyles
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|M. Beasley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arthur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lydon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|120
|41
|27
|11
|7
|20
|27
|43/87
|10/31
|24/30
|11
|30
|213
|-10