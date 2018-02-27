LAC
DEN

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
44.4 Field Goal % 48.8
44.1 Three Point % 48.6
89.5 Free Throw % 84.8
  Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Tobias Harris 0:00
+ 1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
  Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Team rebound 0:07
  Personal foul on Jamal Murray 0:07
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Tyrone Wallace 0:08
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Trey Lyles 0:11
Team Stats
Points 122 120
Field Goals 46-89 (51.7%) 43-87 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 23-31 (74.2%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 51
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 30 30
Team 7 10
Assists 26 27
Steals 12 11
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 18 20
Fouls 25 27
Technicals 1 0
L. Williams SG 23
25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
W. Barton SG 5
19 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 32-27 24282941122
home team logo Nuggets 33-28 33253032120
O/U 228.5, DEN -5.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 32-27 108.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Nuggets 33-28 108.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 23.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.4 APG 44.2 FG%
G. Harris SG 17.4 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.1 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 25 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
G. Harris SG 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
51.7 FG% 49.4
26.9 3PT FG% 32.3
74.2 FT% 80.0
Clippers
Starters
A. Rivers
T. Wallace
T. Harris
D. Jordan
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Rivers 29 17 4 1 1 1 3 2 6/12 2/7 3/6 0 4 22 -13
T. Wallace 31 16 2 5 1 0 0 3 6/10 0/1 4/4 0 2 29 +7
T. Harris 28 8 6 3 1 2 1 4 3/12 1/4 1/2 1 5 22 -9
D. Jordan 23 7 9 0 3 0 3 2 3/4 0/0 1/3 3 6 16 -13
W. Johnson 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0 1 -14
Bench
L. Williams
B. Marjanovic
M. Harrell
M. Teodosic
S. Dekker
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
C. Williams
S. Thornwell
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 36 25 5 6 2 1 2 3 10/18 1/6 4/5 2 3 43 +7
B. Marjanovic 15 18 6 1 2 1 3 3 5/8 0/0 8/9 5 1 26 +27
M. Harrell 24 15 4 3 0 1 2 3 7/10 0/0 1/1 1 3 24 +12
M. Teodosic 26 11 4 5 2 0 3 2 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 4 24 +14
S. Dekker 9 5 3 2 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 2 11 -8
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 122 43 26 12 7 18 25 46/89 7/26 23/31 13 30 218 +10
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
W. Barton
W. Chandler
N. Jokic
J. Murray
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 38 23 2 1 3 0 1 3 7/13 4/6 5/6 1 1 29 +1
W. Barton 39 19 7 5 1 2 1 2 7/15 2/6 3/3 1 6 38 -2
W. Chandler 36 18 8 6 1 0 2 6 7/14 1/5 3/4 2 6 37 -1
N. Jokic 27 18 6 4 1 1 5 4 4/5 2/3 8/8 0 6 29 +6
J. Murray 32 18 2 5 1 0 5 4 7/11 0/2 4/4 1 1 26 +7
Bench
M. Plumlee
P. Millsap
D. Harris
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
K. Faried
D. Arthur
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Craig
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Plumlee 22 10 9 2 2 1 2 1 5/10 0/0 0/4 4 5 24 -6
P. Millsap 23 9 7 2 1 2 3 4 4/10 1/4 0/0 2 5 20 -8
D. Harris 12 5 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/3 1/1 0 0 8 -8
T. Lyles 5 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 -1
M. Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 120 41 27 11 7 20 27 43/87 10/31 24/30 11 30 213 -10
NBA Scores