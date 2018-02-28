HOU
LAC

Rockets-Clippers showdown includes Harden this time

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- The rematch has lost a bit of its luster, yet the Houston Rockets' game with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday should still provide plenty of added intensity.

Blake Griffin won't be on the court for this one, like he was Jan. 15 in Los Angeles when the teams butted heads previously. The Clippers won that game 115-102, but the battle was far from finished when the final buzzer sounded.

On-court clashes spilled into the locker room area and multiple Rockets players reportedly tried to breach the Clippers' inner sanctum. The crux of the intensity appeared to be Chris Paul's return to face a Clippers franchise that he had called his own for six seasons.

Griffin has since been traded to the Detroit Pistons, but Paul will still be facing his former team and coach Doc Rivers. And Houston's Trevor Ariza will see plenty of time on the court where he was last seen arguing with injured Clippers guard Austin Rivers, who is back in action again.

Also on the court this time? The Rockets' James Harden. The NBA's leading scorer at 31.4 points per game missed the last matchup with a hamstring injury.

Yet it is not all about the side drama. This one will also have the NBA's hottest team facing one in a fight to get back into playoff eligibility.

The Rockets (47-13) are blazing hot on their current 13-game winning streak, the latest victory coming Monday at Utah. The Western Conference's top team has also won 17 of its last 18.

Houston, which leads Golden State by one-half game for the NBA's best record, also won 14 consecutive during one stretch in November and December.

"You know, realistically, we've got a shot to try to finish first so why wouldn't we?" Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told the Houston Chronicle. "And the chemistry's really good. There's a lot of reasons they're trying to do the best that they can do. Basically, just great professionals and good guys."

The Clippers (32-27) head into the final six weeks of the season thinking that 14 victories in their final 23 regular-season games could be enough to push them into the playoffs. After their spirited 122-120 victory at Denver on Tuesday, they moved passed the Nuggets into the eighth spot in the conference.

The Clippers insisted beforehand that they were not looking ahead to Houston on Wednesday.

"A lot of people are talking about the Rockets game, but they're at the top of the West," Austin Rivers told the Los Angeles Times. "We're not going to catch the Rockets. We're trying to catch the Nuggets, the Pelicans. These are teams that we are really trying to fight for and beat. So, this is a big game for us."

The Clippers were without two starters at Denver in forward Danilo Gallinari (bruised hand) and guard Avery Bradley (groin). Guard Jawun Evans is also out indefinitely with an abdomen injury. Lou Williams played at Denver despite feeling under the weather and scored a team-high 25 points.

The Rockets are expected to be without forward/center Brandon Wright (knee) and forward Ryan Anderson (hip) on Wednesday. Center Clint Capela (illness) is questionable, while guard Eric Gordon (illness) is day-to-day.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
L. Williams
23 SG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
44.9 Field Goal % 44.4
44.7 Three Point % 44.4
86.4 Free Throw % 89.1
  Full timeout called 2:32
  Personal foul on C.J. Williams 2:32
  Offensive rebound by Clint Capela 2:36
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:38
  Bad pass turnover on Milos Teodosic, stolen by Chris Paul 2:45
+ 2 Chris Paul made finger-roll layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 3:01
+ 2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Montrezl Harrell 3:28
+ 1 Clint Capela made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:48
+ 1 Clint Capela made 1st of 2 free throws 3:48
  Shooting foul on Milos Teodosic 3:48
  Offensive rebound by Clint Capela 3:47
Team Stats
Points 103 85
Field Goals 35-81 (43.2%) 34-75 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 13-42 (31.0%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 48 47
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 30 32
Team 8 12
Assists 20 16
Steals 11 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
25 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 47-13 34272220103
home team logo Clippers 32-27 1231291385
O/U 229.0, LAC +8.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 229.0, LAC +8.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 47-13 114.0 PPG 43.6 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 32-27 108.9 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 31.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 8.9 APG 44.9 FG%
T. Harris SF 18.1 PPG 7.2 RPG 3.1 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 25 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
T. Harris SF 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.2 FG% 45.3
31.0 3PT FG% 31.8
83.3 FT% 71.4
Rockets
Starters
E. Gordon
L. Mbah a Moute
P. Tucker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Gordon 25 20 2 0 0 1 0 0 6/16 5/14 3/4 0 2 23 +6
L. Mbah a Moute 18 8 3 0 1 0 1 0 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 -3
P. Tucker 21 3 6 2 1 1 1 4 1/5 0/3 1/2 1 5 14 +10
On Court
E. Gordon
L. Mbah a Moute
P. Tucker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Gordon 25 20 2 0 0 1 0 0 6/16 5/14 3/4 0 2 23 +6
L. Mbah a Moute 18 8 3 0 1 0 1 0 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 -3
P. Tucker 21 3 6 2 1 1 1 4 1/5 0/3 1/2 1 5 14 +10
On Bench
J. Johnson
Nene
B. Wright
R. Anderson
R. Hunter
M. Brown
C. Onuaku
Z. Qi
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Johnson 24 3 2 1 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 2 8 +7
Nene 9 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 3 6 +7
B. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 103 40 20 11 4 10 18 35/81 13/42 20/24 10 30 62 +27
Clippers
Starters
M. Harrell
M. Teodosic
C. Williams
S. Thornwell
S. Dekker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 26 19 2 1 1 1 3 4 8/12 0/0 3/5 1 1 22 -8
M. Teodosic 25 13 5 4 0 0 2 2 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 5 24 -18
C. Williams 18 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 0 6 -11
S. Thornwell 11 2 1 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 +5
S. Dekker 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
On Court
M. Harrell
M. Teodosic
C. Williams
S. Thornwell
S. Dekker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 26 19 2 1 1 1 3 4 8/12 0/0 3/5 1 1 22 -8
M. Teodosic 25 13 5 4 0 0 2 2 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 5 24 -18
C. Williams 18 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 0 6 -11
S. Thornwell 11 2 1 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 +5
S. Dekker 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
L. Williams
W. Johnson
B. Marjanovic
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
J. Evans
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 35 13 1 3 1 0 1 0 4/11 1/3 4/6 0 1 20 -4
W. Johnson 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -16
B. Marjanovic 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 -1
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 85 35 16 6 2 16 19 34/75 7/22 10/14 3 32 80 -53
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores