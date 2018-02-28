BKN
SAC

Something has to give when Kings host Nets

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 28, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Neither the Sacramento Kings nor the Brooklyn Nets have been caught up in the controversial conversations concerning the race by the dregs of the NBA to lose games. Yet, neither team seems capable anytime soon of winning more than just an occasional contest.

On Thursday, one of them will have to prevail. The two bottom feeders in their respective conferences face each other at the Golden 1 Center, giving each a chance to add a blip to what has seemed to be endless losing lately.

Sacramento has lost four straight at home, and Brooklyn has dropped seven straight on the road.

The Kings (18-43 and 14th among 15 teams in the Western Conference) have dropped five straight nine of their past 11 and are coming off a 116-99 defeat Tuesday in Portland. At home, Sacramento also has lost nine of its past 10 and 12 of its past 14.

Their most recent loss seemed all too familiar. The Kings' offense stagnated (44.3 percent shooting, including 7 for 22 from 3-point distance) and too often looked chaotic and without rhythm.

Sacramento averages 99 points, the second-fewest in the NBA, but has topped 100 in six of its past eight.

"The way our offense is, you're going to have the first shot, but you're going to have that again off of just three more passes," center Willie Cauley-Stein told the Sacramento Bee. "You're going to have the same play, but where they just can't stand there, and it's just like no movement and it's kind of a mess."

The Kings have committed themselves to their youth movement, which has created a pattern of fits and starts. They did some things very well against Portland, forcing 17 turnovers, 14 of them on steals. But they were undermined by the things they didn't do very well. Sacramento was outrebounded 47-36 and surrendered 52.4 percent shooting by the Blazers from the field.

The status of Kings forward Garrett Temple remains questionable. He's missed two straight games with a back injury.

The news hasn't been much better for the Nets. Brooklyn (20-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) has dropped eight of nine, including a 129-123 decision against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Nets have several issues, primary among them their rebounding. Brooklyn allows 10.3 offensive rebounds a game, the fourth-worst mark in the NBA, and opponents grab 46 per game against them overall, the league's worst.

Brooklyn is starting to get healthy. Forwards Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (14.2 points per game) and Caris LeVert (11.7 points) returned from lengthy absences Tuesday and have scored 21 and 24 points in their first two games back from a concussion and groin injury, respectively.

"I feel like I'm all the way back," LeVert told the New York Post. "As far as rhythm and everything, I'm still working my way back, especially defensively trying to be in the right spots. I know the offense will come."

Center Jahlil Okafor has missed four straight games with left calf tightness. It remains unclear whether he will play against Sacramento.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
41.8 Field Goal % 48.6
42.1 Three Point % 48.6
73.6 Free Throw % 79.4
+ 2 DeMarre Carroll made jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 4:19
  Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll 4:21
  De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot, blocked by Jarrett Allen 4:25
+ 2 Allen Crabbe made jump shot 4:49
  Offensive rebound by Allen Crabbe 4:50
  Allen Crabbe missed jump shot 4:53
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 5:10
  Offensive rebound by Kosta Koufos 5:30
  Kosta Koufos missed hook shot 5:33
  Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple 5:48
  Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5:52
Team Stats
Points 89 92
Field Goals 33-81 (40.7%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 12-35 (34.3%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 45
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 30 30
Team 3 6
Assists 26 19
Steals 8 13
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 8 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Carroll SF 9
17 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
W. Cauley-Stein C 00
17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 20-42 3120281089
home team logo Kings 18-43 2231201992
O/U 213.0, SAC +2.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 213.0, SAC +2.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 20-42 105.5 PPG 45 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Kings 18-43 99.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
D. Carroll SF 13.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.1 APG 40.7 FG%
W. Cauley-Stein C 12.6 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.1 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Carroll SF 17 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
W. Cauley-Stein C 17 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
40.7 FG% 50.6
34.3 3PT FG% 36.4
84.6 FT% 75.0
Nets
Starters
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Dinwiddie
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 27 17 8 4 0 0 2 1 6/10 2/5 3/3 2 6 31 +16
A. Crabbe 29 17 3 1 1 0 0 1 6/16 5/11 0/0 1 2 23 +7
J. Allen 28 14 10 0 0 2 4 1 6/9 0/0 2/2 5 5 22 +1
R. Hollis-Jefferson 24 7 5 0 1 0 3 0 2/6 0/0 3/4 1 4 10 -6
S. Dinwiddie 29 4 5 4 2 0 1 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 5 18 +15
On Court
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Dinwiddie
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 27 17 8 4 0 0 2 1 6/10 2/5 3/3 2 6 31 +16
A. Crabbe 29 17 3 1 1 0 0 1 6/16 5/11 0/0 1 2 23 +7
J. Allen 28 14 10 0 0 2 4 1 6/9 0/0 2/2 5 5 22 +1
R. Hollis-Jefferson 24 7 5 0 1 0 3 0 2/6 0/0 3/4 1 4 10 -6
S. Dinwiddie 29 4 5 4 2 0 1 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 5 18 +15
On Bench
J. Harris
D. Cunningham
C. LeVert
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
Q. Acy
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harris 24 11 4 3 0 0 1 0 4/9 3/5 0/0 2 2 20 -15
D. Cunningham 21 7 6 0 2 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 3/3 1 5 14 -12
C. LeVert 19 6 2 2 1 0 2 1 3/11 0/3 0/1 2 0 11 -18
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Acy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 89 44 26 8 3 17 8 33/81 12/35 11/13 14 30 149 -12
Kings
Starters
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Bogdanovic
S. Labissiere
B. Hield
F. Mason III
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 27 17 7 5 0 0 1 1 7/13 0/0 3/4 2 5 33 -12
B. Bogdanovic 31 16 4 3 2 0 0 1 7/13 1/4 1/1 0 4 28 -7
S. Labissiere 23 11 2 2 1 1 1 2 5/9 0/0 1/2 1 1 18 -6
B. Hield 27 7 4 4 2 0 1 1 3/8 0/0 1/1 0 4 20 +9
F. Mason III 23 7 2 0 2 0 0 1 3/12 1/3 0/0 2 0 11 -6
On Court
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Bogdanovic
S. Labissiere
B. Hield
F. Mason III
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 27 17 7 5 0 0 1 1 7/13 0/0 3/4 2 5 33 -12
B. Bogdanovic 31 16 4 3 2 0 0 1 7/13 1/4 1/1 0 4 28 -7
S. Labissiere 23 11 2 2 1 1 1 2 5/9 0/0 1/2 1 1 18 -6
B. Hield 27 7 4 4 2 0 1 1 3/8 0/0 1/1 0 4 20 +9
F. Mason III 23 7 2 0 2 0 0 1 3/12 1/3 0/0 2 0 11 -6
On Bench
G. Temple
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
V. Carter
B. Caboclo
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Temple 29 7 4 0 3 0 0 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 4 14 +18
K. Koufos 20 6 11 4 1 1 3 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 7 24 +15
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 180 92 39 19 13 4 12 11 41/81 4/11 6/8 9 30 148 +11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores