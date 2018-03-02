DAL
CHI

Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
26.7 Min. Per Game 26.7
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
45.0 Field Goal % 40.1
44.9 Three Point % 39.6
83.8 Free Throw % 80.5
  Offensive rebound by David Nwaba 0:14
  Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
  Defensive rebound by David Nwaba 0:42
  Harrison Barnes missed jump shot 0:42
+ 2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 0:53
+ 1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Shooting foul on Bobby Portis 1:12
+ 3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 1:38
  Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:41
Team Stats
Points 100 108
Field Goals 35-84 (41.7%) 42-89 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 13-29 (44.8%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 52 54
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 33 35
Team 7 8
Assists 21 24
Steals 6 9
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
26 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
K. Dunn PG 32
18 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 19-44 32173615100
home team logo Bulls 21-41 24233130108
O/U 215.5, CHI +2.5
United Center Chicago, IL
O/U 215.5, CHI +2.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 19-44 102.1 PPG 40.5 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Bulls 21-41 103.3 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 18.3 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.9 APG 44.9 FG%
B. Portis PF 13.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.6 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 26 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
B. Portis PF 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
41.7 FG% 47.2
44.8 3PT FG% 37.0
81.0 FT% 70.0
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
W. Matthews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 34 26 7 2 0 0 3 1 9/19 1/3 7/7 1 6 34 -1
D. Smith Jr. 34 25 1 3 1 0 1 1 9/17 2/3 5/8 0 1 32 -1
D. Nowitzki 27 18 6 2 0 2 2 3 6/10 5/8 1/1 1 5 28 +9
D. Powell 25 6 11 1 0 0 0 3 3/5 0/0 0/1 1 10 19 -6
W. Matthews 31 5 2 4 1 0 0 2 2/9 1/5 0/0 1 1 16 +1
Bench
D. McDermott
J. Barea
M. Kleber
Y. Ferrell
N. Noel
S. Hopson
S. Curry
J. Motley
S. Mejri
D. Finney-Smith
K. Collinsworth
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. McDermott 23 8 7 1 0 0 2 1 2/8 2/2 2/2 3 4 15 -18
J. Barea 20 6 1 3 0 0 4 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 1 9 -14
M. Kleber 4 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 1 7 +10
Y. Ferrell 24 2 2 3 2 0 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 2 11 -12
N. Noel 15 0 6 1 2 2 2 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 2 10 -8
S. Hopson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 100 45 21 6 4 16 15 35/84 13/29 17/21 12 33 181 -40
Bulls
Starters
K. Dunn
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
D. Nwaba
C. Felicio
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Dunn 34 18 7 7 1 1 2 5 6/12 3/4 3/4 0 7 39 +9
L. Markkanen 34 17 12 1 0 0 0 2 7/15 3/5 0/0 4 8 31 +12
Z. LaVine 34 16 2 6 1 0 2 1 6/14 1/5 3/3 0 2 29 +3
D. Nwaba 33 10 11 5 3 1 2 3 4/9 0/2 2/2 2 9 33 +10
C. Felicio 24 8 3 0 0 0 3 2 3/5 0/0 2/4 1 2 8 -17
Bench
B. Portis
D. Valentine
J. Grant
C. Payne
N. Vonleh
J. Holiday
O. Asik
R. Lopez
J. Eddie
A. Blakeney
P. Zipser
R. Arcidiacono
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Portis 34 22 5 2 0 0 2 3 9/16 2/5 2/4 3 2 29 +21
D. Valentine 21 7 3 2 1 0 1 1 3/8 1/4 0/1 0 3 14 +6
J. Grant 6 4 1 1 1 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1 7 -3
C. Payne 13 4 1 0 2 0 0 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 -1
N. Vonleh 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 0
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 108 46 24 9 2 13 18 42/89 10/27 14/20 11 35 200 +40
NBA Scores