DAL
CHI
Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
|26.7
|Min. Per Game
|26.7
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|40.1
|44.9
|Three Point %
|39.6
|83.8
|Free Throw %
|80.5
|Offensive rebound by David Nwaba
|0:14
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:16
|Defensive rebound by David Nwaba
|0:42
|Harrison Barnes missed jump shot
|0:42
|+ 2
|Zach LaVine made jump shot
|0:53
|+ 1
|Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:12
|+ 1
|Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:12
|Shooting foul on Bobby Portis
|1:12
|+ 3
|Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen
|1:38
|Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|100
|108
|Field Goals
|35-84 (41.7%)
|42-89 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|13-29 (44.8%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|54
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|33
|35
|Team
|7
|8
|Assists
|21
|24
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
Video Carousel
|
|41.7
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|44.8
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|H. Barnes
|34
|26
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9/19
|1/3
|7/7
|1
|6
|34
|-1
|D. Smith Jr.
|34
|25
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9/17
|2/3
|5/8
|0
|1
|32
|-1
|D. Nowitzki
|27
|18
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6/10
|5/8
|1/1
|1
|5
|28
|+9
|D. Powell
|25
|6
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|10
|19
|-6
|W. Matthews
|31
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|16
|+1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. McDermott
|23
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/2
|2/2
|3
|4
|15
|-18
|J. Barea
|20
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|9
|-14
|M. Kleber
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|7
|+10
|Y. Ferrell
|24
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|-12
|N. Noel
|15
|0
|6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|S. Hopson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mejri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finney-Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|100
|45
|21
|6
|4
|16
|15
|35/84
|13/29
|17/21
|12
|33
|181
|-40
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Dunn
|34
|18
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6/12
|3/4
|3/4
|0
|7
|39
|+9
|L. Markkanen
|34
|17
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/15
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|8
|31
|+12
|Z. LaVine
|34
|16
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/14
|1/5
|3/3
|0
|2
|29
|+3
|D. Nwaba
|33
|10
|11
|5
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|9
|33
|+10
|C. Felicio
|24
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|2
|8
|-17
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. Portis
|34
|22
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9/16
|2/5
|2/4
|3
|2
|29
|+21
|D. Valentine
|21
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|3
|14
|+6
|J. Grant
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|7
|-3
|C. Payne
|13
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|-1
|N. Vonleh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|J. Holiday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Asik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lopez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Eddie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Blakeney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Zipser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|108
|46
|24
|9
|2
|13
|18
|42/89
|10/27
|14/20
|11
|35
|200
|+40